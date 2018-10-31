Diocesan faithful invited to accompany Bishop Rhoades in prayer Todays Catholic

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The U.S. bishops are joining together in a commitment of prayer and reparation leading up to the bishops’ general assembly, where we will be making critical decisions in response to the clergy sexual abuse crisis. With my brother bishops across the nation, I will be dedicating myself to seven days of intensified prayer and fasting, from Monday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 11. The intentions for this period of prayer and sacrifice are three-fold:

• For the healing and support of all victims of clergy sexual abuse.

• For the conversion and just punishment of the perpetrators and concealers of sexual abuse.

• For the strength of the bishops to be holy shepherds in protecting and leading our sheep from all harm.

If you feel called to do so, you are welcome to join me in praying for these intentions. I would also be grateful for any prayers for me and my brother bishops during our general assembly, that we may follow the guidance of the Holy Spirit in responding to the tragedy of clergy sexual abuse in the Church.

Please be assured of my prayers for you as well.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

