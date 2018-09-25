Diocesan Day of Prayer and Penance devotions Todays Catholic

A Prayer for Healing and Purification of the Church

Prayed by then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger at the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Good Friday, 2005.

Through your passion, crucifixion, death and resurrection, Jesus, you have brought us the gift of forgiveness of sins.

Cleanse and purify the Church you love of the sins of abuse and misconduct which have seriously wounded the Church.

Bring healing and love to victims.

Help us all to rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of true holiness.

Amen.

Prayer for deliverance in time of tribulation

Almighty God, do not disdain your people who cry to you in their affliction, but for the glory of your name be pleased to help us who are so sorely troubled.

Show us, O Lord, your inexpressible mercy, blot out our transgressions, and graciously deliver us from the condemnation they deserve.

We entreat you, Lord God, grant us, your servants, the enjoyment of lasting health of body and mind; and by the glorious intercession of blessed Mary, ever a Virgin, free us from present sorrow and give us everlasting joy.

Graciously hear us, O Lord, in our tribulation, and turn away the stripes of your wrath which we justly deserve.

God, our refuge and our strength and source of all goodness, heed the holy prayers of your Church,

and grant that we fully obtain whatever we ask for in faith; through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Taken from the Ritual Romanum, 1964

Chaplet of reparation for priests

(To be prayed on the rosary)

Incline (+) unto my aid, O Lord, make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, World without end.

(On each of the Our Father beads)

Eternal Father, I offer Thee

The Precious Blood of Thy Beloved Son,

Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lamb without blemish or spot, in reparation for my sins and for the sins of all Thy priests.

(On each of the Hail Mary beads)

By thy Precious Blood, O Jesus,

Purify and sanctify thy priests.

(In place of the Glory be to the Father)

O Father, from whom all fatherhood in heaven and on earth is named,

Have mercy on all thy priests, and wash them in the Blood of the Lamb.

Adapted From In Sinu Jesu: When Heart Speaks to Heart, Ignatius Press.

Prayer for Healing Victims of Abuse

God of endless love,

ever caring, ever strong,

always present, always just:

You gave your only Son

to save us by the blood of His cross.

Gentle Jesus, shepherd of peace,

join to your own suffering

the pain of all who have been hurt in body, mind and spirit

by those who betrayed the trust placed in them.

Hear our cries as we agonize

over the harm done to our brothers and sisters.

Breathe wisdom into our prayers, soothe restless hearts with hope, steady shaken spirits with faith: Show us the way to justice and wholeness, enlightened by truth and enfolded in your mercy.

Holy Spirit, comforter of hearts,

heal your people’s wounds

and transform our brokenness.

Grant us courage and wisdom, humility and grace, so that we may act with justice and find peace in you.

We ask this through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

Source: U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel

St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits, who prowl through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.



