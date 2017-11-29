Diocesan Curia realigned Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — A measure of reshuffling and reorganization has taken place among the Secretariats of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in order to better meet the needs of the diocese.

Mary Glowaski, head of the former Secretariat for Evangelization, has been appointed by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades as Special Assistant to the Bishop in Pastoral Care. She will assist with mediation of pastoral concerns while continuing to have responsibilities as victim assistance coordinator and in the ministry of advocacy for persons with disabilities and the deaf and hard of hearing.

Glowaski said she is humbled to be able to continue serving the diocese in a way that supports both the faithful and Bishop Rhoades. “I am also deeply grateful to be able to remain involved with initiatives and programs that the Secretariat for Evangelization has advanced over the last several years for victim’s assistance and for the deaf and persons with disabilities. It is a great gift, and I hope benefit for the diocese, to be able to focus more intently on these ministries, as well as the pastoral needs of our parishes.”

Frederick Everett, formerly the assistant to the bishop in South Bend and co-director of the office of family life, has been named Secretary for Evangelization and Discipleship and will oversee the newly formed Secretariat of the same name. The Secretariat ministries will be integrated and will work together as a team.

Lisa Everett will be the director of marriage, family and pro-life ministry. She will be assisted by John Sikorski and Allison Sturm. Lisa will also act as deputy Secretary of the Secretariat. Sikorski will be the director of the adult faith formation and catechesis ministry, assisted by Sturm and Lourdes Silva. Sean Allen will be the director of young adult and campus ministry, assisted by Jennifer Kopecky, Ash Scarbrough and Enid Roman-DeJesus.

Finally, Frederick Everett will be the executive director of ecumenism, hospital and multicultural ministries. He will be assisted by Silva; Deacon Mel Tardy; Shawn Storer; and Roman-DeJesus, who will remain director of Hispanic ministry. Helen Austgen will serve the Secretariat as an administrative assistant.

The Secretariat will assist the bishop in the pastoral care of adults in the diocese, while the education and catechesis of children, as well as youth ministry, will continue to be the responsibility of the Secretariat for Education.

“I am very excited to build a broader team approach to the evangelization of adults and their ongoing formation in discipleship,” said Frederick. “I look forward to meeting with pastors individually to get their input on strengthening our efforts in the diocese. With a renewed emphasis in the Church on forming missionary disciples, and new technology to help us meet the challenges of our day with a focused strategy, I am hopeful to see the new springtime of Christianity that St. John Paul II foresaw.”

The assistant to the bishop in South Bend position has been eliminated.

Social justice ministries, formerly under the auspices of the Secretariat for Evangelization, will transfer to the office of the bishop and acquire a new name that will emphasize education in Catholic social doctrine. This position will oversee and promote jail ministries in the diocese and lead and promote diocesan support of Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic Campaign for Human Development.

The new structure will take effect Dec. 3.

