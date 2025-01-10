Dinner and Discernment Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

Father Daniel Niezer, promoter of priestly vocations for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, offers opening remarks during the Andrew Dinner held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday, January 3. The previous night, another Andrew Dinner was held at St. Monica Church in Mishawaka. At the annual dinners, young men who are interested in learning more about the priesthood are invited to spend time with priests and seminarians in a casual setting. Father Niezer said the evening helps those who might be discerning a priestly vocation see that priests and seminarians are simply ordinary men who have answered God’s call. To learn more, visit diocesefwsb.org/vocations.

