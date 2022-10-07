Diamond Gala Supports Mothers and Their Babies Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

The 5th Annual Diamond Gala fundraiser to support A Mother’s Hope was held on Sept. 29 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The evening opened with a cocktail hour that included opportunities to buy gift cards, wine, whiskey, and of course, raffle tickets for a chance to win diamonds.

A Mother’s Hope, located in Fort Wayne, is the only shelter that exclusively serves pregnant, homeless women from the local area. Since its opening in 2018, more than 100 women have been provided with housing and supportive assistance to strengthen their opportunities for stability, including intensive daily and weekly services that include structured therapeutic sessions, case management, educational opportunities, employment coaching, community connections, and individualized action plans.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades said the opening prayer before dinner was served.

Executive Director Stasia Roth took the stage after dinner to share some staggering statistics to show just how great the need is for a place like A Mother’s Hope. “In 2022 alone, we have had 66 applications from women who meet the criteria for our program. All of these women were either first-time moms or did not have other children in their custody. Of these women, 14 have entered our program.”

A Mother’s Hope has housed 116 women and their babies in the past four years. Roth says they operate with a full house and a waiting list that typically has 10 or more pregnant women in need of shelter. “We see the desperate need in our community for housing for pregnant women increasing as we have already seen a 44 percent increase in the number of applications compared to last year, and its only September.”

There was also great news to share as Roth said that 69 percent of the previous residents have kept in contact with them through phone calls, pictures, messages, and in-person visits. She shared, “In all the many outcomes and measurements that we look at to measure success, I believe this is one of our greatest indicators that this program makes a difference.”

The evening ended with a live auction and a call for donations, bringing in the much-needed funds it takes to keep A Mother’s Hope in operation.

To learn more about the program or to make a donation, visit www.AMothersHopeFW.org.

* * *