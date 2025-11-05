‘Día de Muertos’ Brings Community Together Lisa Kochanowski Assistant Editor/Reporter

Chants of “Viva la Cristo Rey! Viva Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe!” accompanied the rhythmic power and strumming of the violin, and the slow booming of the drum filled the streets between St. Casimir and St. Adalbert churches in South Bend on Saturday, November 1.

It was a celebration of love, family, friendship, and tradition. Streets were lined with color, and the air was filled with music, all in honor of Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. Parishioners and community members came together to share a cultural and Catholic tradition that invites family and friends to remember those who have died.

“It is All Souls’ Day. On this day, it is traditional to pray for all the deceased in your family,” said Holy Cross Father Ryan Pietrocarlo, pastor of SS. Casimir and Adalbert Parish. “This is done by saying Masses, spending the day in the cemetery, and making altars of the dead in homes with pictures of deceased loved ones on it. It is to remember the importance of praying for the deceased in our families so they can reach salvation, and also to celebrate the Mexican culture and keep this tradition alive amongst our children’s generation.”

According to Father Pietrocarlo, the event began with a procession from St. Adalbert Church to St. Casimir Church. Supporters wore traditional Mexican attire to honor Día de Muertos. At St. Casimir, visitors enjoyed food, games, and music for families to celebrate the special day.

Angelica Duarte, leader and founder of Danza de Matlachines “Nuestra Morenita,” brought her group of traditional religious dancers that honor Our Lady of Guadalupe to guide the parade. Members of all ages dressed in bright colors, dancing and chanting along the parade route.

“It’s important that we remember our loved ones who have passed to the other side,” Duarte told Today’s Catholic. “This lets them know we haven’t forgotten them.”

The colorful garments are a way to guide the spirits, Duarte said, adding that the dance is not a performance but a form of prayer.

“Mexico is rich in culture and history,” Duarte said. “In Latin America, we are all about sharing.”

Duarte said she was honored to be part of the festivities and hopes everyone enjoyed the opportunity to remember their loved ones in such a special way.

Co-hosted with La Casa De Amistad, following the parade, guests were invited to an indoor fiesta filled with music, food, and information tables from organizations around the area. It was a chance to connect, collaborate, honor deceased loved ones, and celebrate the community.

Cathleen Houlihan, a volunteer with the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley, had the opportunity to join the celebration, giving out bags of treats to the children.

“It’s a really good opportunity to engage with the community,” Houlihan said. “These moments bring vibrance to the community.”

Father Pietrocarlo said he appreciated the opportunity to celebrate with his parishioners and the community. He said his wishes for the impact of the event are that members of the SS. Casimir and Adalbert community “have hope that death is not the end, that there is life after death for those who are faithful to Christ, and that they have a renewed pride in Mexican culture.”

