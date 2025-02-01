Devotion to God Brings Not Only Hope but Wisdom Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

This weekend, the Church celebrates the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, reminding us of the Jewish heritage of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. For pious Jews, as were Mary and Joseph, the event of presentation was very important.

Think of the importance for parents and families in the Catholic culture of baptizing the newborn, or a child’s first Communion, or a wedding.

For Jews, the ceremony gave thanks that the mother of the infant had been spared the complications of childbirth, and it “presented” the newborn to God, in the sacred surroundings of the temple, acknowledging that the child belonged to God and was destined to live by fulfilling God’s holy will.

For its first reading, the Church offers a passage from the prophecy of Malachi. Little is known about the Book of Malachi, such as authorship or date of its composition, but its message is very clear. People, by disregarding the law of God, inevitably create for themselves trouble, even disasters.

In this reading, God promises to send a “messenger” to guide the people.

The second reading is from the Epistle to the Hebrews. No writing in the New Testament surpasses Hebrews in its eloquent, brilliantly worded, and profound exaltation of Jesus as the promised Redeemer, given to humankind in God’s love and mercy.

This reading is in that pattern. Jesus is the Savior, perfect and mighty.

St. Luke’s Gospel provides the third reading. It is a rather detailed account of the Presentation of Jesus by Mary and Joseph in the temple in Jerusalem.

Traveling to Jerusalem was not quick or easy for anyone living in Nazareth, yet Mary and Joseph made the trip to comply with Jewish custom, and this is evidence of their devotion both to their religion and to their personal religious convictions.

At the time, animal sacrifice was part of Jewish liturgy. This ended in the first century A.D. with the destruction of the temple and the scattering, or slaughter, of the priests, under the Romans.

The preferred victim in the sacrifice was a lamb. Not everyone could afford to buy a lamb. The poor offered doves, as did Mary and Joseph. They were not persons of means.

In the temple, they encounter two holy people, Simeon and Anna. The Gospel says that these people had been lifelong in their religious fervor, and they were elderly. They recognized that this child would have a marvelous place in the accomplishment of God’s plan for salvation of the world.

Reflection

The readings for this feast, so ancient in Christian tradition, are heavy with lessons and advice for persons alive today who wish to follow Jesus, or who simply want to find answers in their lives.

First, Malachi, then Hebrews, present so well not only the identity of Jesus but the need for Jesus. In a word, the Lord brings to people aid, strength, and instruction that are vital to their well-being, and available nowhere else.

Second, Mary and Joseph, in their willing attention to their religious heritage, and the beliefs behind that heritage, and their response despite their lack of means, offer a lesson. They certainly were involved with “institutional religion” of their time, because it provided them with direction, guidance, inspiration, and organization.

Their example says: Follow the Lord, honor God, trust God, even if all the circumstances are not ideal, or if problems present themselves.

Third, Simeon and Anna furnish great examples, and they provide proof of a reality that never fails. True devotion to God brings not only hope and peace of mind but wisdom. Living with God, with God truly in hearts and mind, enlightens and clarifies questions that may arise. Recognizing God puts everything in place.

