‘Deus Vult’ 100th Episode Inspires Encounters with Christ Jennifer Barton Assistant Publications Manager

Around 100 loyal listeners of “The Deus Vult Podcast” congregated in St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne to watch Father Stephen Felicichia and Father Dan Koehl record their 100th episode in person. The podcast launched nearly two years ago, and the two priest friends have now completed their second season, growing in listenership for the podcast that explores Catholic life, culture, and issues of the day.

More photos can be found here.

“Deus Vult” listeners may have come to enjoy a few laughs and maybe a glass of Fairlife (the not-so-official drink of “The Deus Vult Podcast”), both of which were certainly available in spades, yet left with a eucharistic experience.

The 100th episode started out as do all “Deus Vult” podcasts, with the friendly banter of Father Felicichia and Father Koehl, but the church setting and the empty, open tabernacle behind the hosts soon led away from humorous quips into the night’s topic of Eucharistic Adoration. Father Koehl opened by stating that the prayer practice seemed to have been lost within the Church for several years – decades, probably – but has been “recently rediscovered,” and expressed how younger generations are learning about it earlier and other generations are embracing it with great gusto.

Both priests shared powerful stories of their own adoration experiences. Father Koehl spoke of how he began practicing adoration in high school and for the two years he was at Purdue University in West Lafayette, where his group of friends would often stop at a Catholic church to spend time with God before going out on nighttime adventures. To him, it was a joy to spend time with good friends who first wanted to spend time with God before anything else.

Father Felicichia related how, after his first deployment to Afghanistan in the Army, he had returned to Fort Richardson, and a restlessness sent him out into a cold Alaskan night where he discovered an open door at the base chapel. By the red glow of the sanctuary lamp, the only light in the church, he made his way toward the tabernacle and lay before it for hours of prayer, unloading the burdens of war at the feet of Jesus.

Then Father Koehl noted that in the busyness of life, spending time with God at Mass and adoration can sometimes be passed over for lesser important things, but “shouldn’t it be the first thing?” he asked rhetorically. He posed another question: What can be gained from adoration? Father Felicichia answered simply: “Adoration changes your life.”

At the end of the recording, Father Felicichia pointed out, as he often does in the podcast, that its purpose should always be to draw listeners closer to God, not to himself.

When Jesus was returned to the tabernacle, the crowd remained in the pews, most kneeling in prayer or to rest in the peace of the Lord. The quiet that filled the church continued as the people reverently trickled out to the reception afterward.

The priests’ discussion led some audience members to consider their own experiences with the Eucharist. Andrew Wright is a relative newcomer to the Deus Vult fanbase, as he has been listening to the podcast for around three to six months.

“I thought back to when Father Dan and Father Stephen were talking about their first experiences; naturally I thought about my first experience, and it just brought a lot of good memories,” he commented.

He said that “what stuck out the most in their entire conversation about adoration was just the love that they had for our Lord and talking about how He’s changed their lives. You could just see it radiating

from both of them. That is something we’re supposed to emulate, that we can, too. Just saw the love and it rekindled, too, to love God the same way.”

His wife Caitlyn was glad to be a part of the evening, asserting how appropriate it seemed that a talk on adoration was held inside the church. Her favorite moment was “when Father Stephen Felicichia said, ‘spend time with the Lord, the One who created you.’”

To profess belief in the True Presence is one thing, but it is awe-inspiring for her to contemplate “that you’re nothing without God. So, take that and never lose that perspective. Day to day, you get bogged down with everything you have to do, all the tasks and things, you kind of lose sight of that and just being reminded to take the time to sit with Jesus and know that He’s the one who made you and let Him love you and just be there with the One you love,” she concluded.

Alec A’Hearn and his fiancée Kylie Clawson are recent listeners as well, discovering the podcast through meeting Father Koehl at College Crew over the summer. A’Hearn caught up on all 99 episodes in 50 days.

Clawson just began the RCIA process, and a personal experience of Eucharistic Adoration at College Crew at St. Charles Borromeo solidified her decision to convert. Her experience shared similarities with Father Felicichia’s, so “him talking about that was very emotional. I could connect to that because that was my moment where I was like ‘yes, I’m doing the right thing. This is what I want.’”

A’Hearn had his own Eucharistic encounter as a student at Bishop Dwenger High School. “It was freshman year at retreat, it was like ‘this is it; this is truth.’” By his senior year, he gave a talk on the Eucharist. “Father Jay Horning was the one who was walking around with the monstrance, kind of blessing everyone, and I got to see the exact same moment I had in my little sister. And that was really cool.”

He calls himself a “huge fan” of the podcast; Clawson said she has learned much about the faith through listening. “As somebody who’s coming into the faith, it’s just so refreshing. Such a personal conversation, where it’s like, we’re open to talk about anything; good, bad, or ugly, but I get a deeper understanding of my faith and even a deeper connection with Jesus through them.”

Clawson also encounters Christ through witnessing the genuine friendship between Fathers Felicichia and Koehl, which models Aristotle’s idea of virtuous friendship. She said, “They’re a really good example of what healthy fraternity looks like. I think that’s really something for our age group that’s really difficult to find … [is] healthy fraternity, healthy sorority, and they are a shining example of that.”

* * *