Defend the life of the unborn — march for life Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — During the month of January, marches will take place within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and beyond to advocate for the life of the unborn and to protest legalized abortion. Those events include:

Elkhart

Jan. 12, noon

The eighth annual Elkhart County Right to Life will sponsor a rally at the Lerner Theater with Ramona Trevino and testimonies from Silent No More Awareness Campaign members, followed by a Prayer Walk for Life through the downtown. For more information call 574-295-7163 or visit elkhart4life.org.

South Bend

Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.

St. Joseph County Right to Life will conduct a rally, march and protest beginning at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 553 Washington St., South Bend, with prayer, music and a testimony by the sibling of an aborted child. Participants will march to the downtown courthouse at 11:50 a.m. to peacefully protest the legalization of abortion. At 6:30 p.m., a spaghetti dinner will be served at the Knights of Columbus Hall, hosted by Council No. 553. For more information visit https://www.prolifemichiana.org/march or call 574-232-LIFE.

Washington, D.C.

Jan. 18, 1 p.m.

The world’s largest pro-life event takes place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The 46th annual March for life, featuring speakers Abby Johnson, Ben Shapiro and others, steps off at 1 p.m. Various diocesan groups will attend: For information contact the diocese.

Indianapolis

Jan. 22, 11 a.m.

Indiana March for Life will hold a rally inside the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol St., Indianapolis. A noon Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and Bishop Timothy L. Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana at St. John the Evangelist Church, followed by a 1:30 p.m. march from Georgia Street to the Capitol building and a rally on the south steps of the Statehouse. For information visit https://rtlindy.org/home/indiana-march-for-life/.

Fort Wayne

Jan. 26, noon

At the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 40 Days for Life founder David Bereit will lead a rally that culminates in a march to the Allen County Courthouse at 1 p.m. For more information visit https://ichooselife.org/march/ or call (260) 471-1849.

* * *