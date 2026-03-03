Deacons and Wives Engage in Synod Consultation Deacon Mel Tardy

Last October, Bishop Rhoades announced that he would preside over a diocesan synod, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s first in 100 years. In two synod sessions this fall – one in South Bend and one in Fort Wayne – delegates selected from all parishes and other groups will gather to prayerfully discern the mission for our diocese today and into the future.

Since October, a parish consultation phase has encouraged each parish to prayerfully gather and discern needs, areas of excellence, and areas needing growth for themselves and the diocese. For some individuals, there are challenges to participating in parish consultations, and so it is necessary for these groups to have their own special consultations – for example, priests and deacons, college students, those in prison, etc.). One such special consultation was held for deacons and their wives on Saturday, February 28, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

According to Stacey Noem, moderator of the diocesan synod, a special synod consultation for deacons and their wives was important for understanding what parish life looks like.

“We’re hearing from the parishes themselves” in the parish consultation phase, Noem said. “This is an essential opportunity to get that insight from a perspective that’s unique to those serving in the capacity of deacons and their spouses.”

After Eucharistic adoration, deacons and wives were assigned to one of several tables, each with a notetaker and facilitator. Spouses were intentionally separated.

“It was good that we were not sitting with our spouses!” said Tracy Penzler. “It really created an opportunity to not necessarily say the same things and to have a little bit of a diverse conversation. It was wonderful being mixed with deacons who have been deacons for a long time and newer deacons and their wives … to hear about what’s happening in other parishes from a unique lens … in a broad spectrum.”

Father Matthew Coonan, the diocese’s vicar for clergy, told participants: “Listen to the Holy Spirit already at work here. Don’t interrupt. … Don’t make comments. … Actively receive what others have said because in the very next round you need to name something you heard from someone else, not your own thoughts.”

Deacon Jose Ruvalcaba praised the effectiveness of “this synod to be able to listen to each other and to see the needs. Sometimes we’re just following what’s been done, we’re not really adjusting to the specific needs of the people. This is a great opportunity so that we can see how we’re working and maybe to know what we need to change in our communities and in our own needs.”

Even with some focus on the concerns of deacons and their wives, all stayed mindful of the needs of those in the pews.

“A lot of our brothers and sisters are suffering right now,” said Deacon Juan Sandoval, “but this synod helps us so we can go back to help them. … We’re helping right now, but we want to help more. We want to see that our communities grow and help those brothers and sisters that are passing through a bad time right now.”

After the consultation, Tracy Penzler said, “It was a wonderful opportunity to speak about what we’re seeing and experiencing in our parishes … [and] to hear what other deacons and wives are talking about.”

Deacon Sandoval added: “It was a pleasure to see all our brother deacons and wives. It was really joyful. We learned a lot in the synod because we talked about the needs of everyone in our Church.”

Deacon James Summers said he hoped “that Voices will be heard, that people in the pews will get the sense that this is their opportunity to let Bishop know what they truly need if they’ve been hesitant to do so.”

Deacon Mel Tardy serves as the administrator of St. Augustine Parish in South Bend.

