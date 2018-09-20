Deacon Emilio ‘Guy’ Gizzi dies at 85 Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — Deacon Emilio “Guy” Gizzi, who served the parish of St. Matthew Cathedral for 36 years, died Sept. 17 in Dujarie House, Notre Dame.

Deacon Gizzi was born Jan. 26, 1933. He was ordained June 11, 1983, and assigned to St. Matthew, where he served faithfully until his retirement earlier this year. He and his wife, Linda, had three children: Laura, Beth Ann and Timothy.

Before he discerned a vocation to the diaconate, Deacon Gizzi was a registered nurse. He worked as supervisor of surgery at an osteopathic hospital for many years; upon retirement, he taught nursing at Ivy Tech. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 21, from 3-7 p.m., with a rosary at 4 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 22, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 6820 Parkdale Place #109, Indianapolis, IN 46254.

May God grant Deacon Gizzi eternal rest, and reward him for his faithful service of the Gospel.

