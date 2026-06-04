Deacon Dads: How Fatherhood and Ministry Strengthen Each Other Christian Towalski

As Father’s Day approaches, fathers and grandfathers across the country are preparing to celebrate both their role in daily family life as well as their vocation as spiritual leaders in their household. But for some men, the holiday goes even deeper than that.

For several permanent deacons in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, the annual celebration of fatherhood highlights the triumphs and challenges they face as both fathers and members of the diaconate.

“Thank God, my wife and I have been blessed with children since 2009,” said Deacon Christian Nieves, who is assigned to St. John the Evangelist Parish in Goshen.

“The diaconate has been and continues to be a very essential part of my family life, since all my children enjoy going to church, praying and are involved in some ministry at the parish,” he added.

Deacon, who was ordained to the order of the diaconate in 2018, believes his ministry as a deacon has helped his family grow closer together — both in their day-to-day lives as well as on a deeper spiritual level.

“I believe this has been a very important factor in how my family and I have grown together spiritually,” Deacon Nieves told Today’s Catholic. “On occasions, my family accompanies me to visit the elderly and the sick to bring them holy Communion, and this is important to me — being able to convey to them the importance of serving others,” he said.

Deacon Tom Labuzienski, assigned to St. Joseph Parish in South Bend, said since his ordination in 2023, he has seen clearly how “the diaconate and family overlap.” Being a deacon, he said, has helped him to be more spiritual, thoughtful and patient with his family. In particular, he believes that praying the Divine Office with his family every day contributes to a fuller, more enriching family life.

“Beginning and ending the day with prayers, that all helps and has a positive impact,” he said.

Deacon Labuzienski also looked back on how his vocation as a father and grandfather has, in turn, informed his work as a deacon and made his ministry more effective.

“I think that [when deacons have families] it brings another dimension to being ordained clergy,” he said. “A deacon who is married and has children can perhaps sometimes give a more experienced insight when having discussions about those topics.”

Deacon Steve Burkins, who serves at St. Dominic Church in Bremen, said his family serves as a reliable support network he can use when navigating the challenges of his religious vocation.

“The love and support they have given me has been amazing, especially from my wife, Kristi,” he said.

“It’s great to get some honest feedback from family on how something went or be able to ask what they think about something that I may be considering,” said Deacon Burkins, who was ordained in 2023 — the most recent ordination class of deacons for the diocese. “Having the family that I do helps me to keep in perspective what others have on their plate,” he added.

Halee Williams, Deacon Burkins’ daughter, told Today’s Catholic: “My dad has been a true model of answering God’s call and finding one’s vocation. … When we are at my parents’ house to visit or for family gatherings, it is routine to see him pause for morning and evening prayer, and he readily offers prayers and blessings for us at any time. These moments are not only a reminder of his faith and vocation, but he leads everyone around him to deeper relationship with God as well,” she added.

Deacon Nieves has a similar support network with his family, as his wife and children take an active role at St. John the Evangelist in Goshen.

“Without a doubt, the support of my wife and children has been a very important part of my ability to carry out my ministry. My wife is involved in a ministry called Hogares de Santa María (“Homes of St. Mary”), as are my children,” said Deacon Nieves.

“In addition, my son is an altar server, and this is very important for all of us, since we can serve the Lord in different ways as a family,” he added.

And yet, despite the symbiosis between vocations contributing to a profoundly deep and spiritual family, challenges are inevitable. Deacons with families are careful not to let their responsibilities at their parishes interfere with their families, but occasionally, concessions must be made.

“We had discussions before accepting the call about how there would be times I might miss a grandchild’s sporting event or other activity and possibly even some family gatherings,” Deacon Burkins said.

“Some schedules at the parish require commitments before getting the grandkids’ sports schedules, for example, but things have a way of working out.”

Deacon Nieves said balancing his dual vocations of husband and father and ordained minister can become complicated at times, but he said his family has been supportive.

“My wife and children understand the importance of my ministry and the importance of serving others,” Deacon Nieves said. “Without a doubt, without my family’s support, it wouldn’t be possible to do this.”

Deacon Labuzienski said that, as with anything, there are give-and-takes in balancing family life, career, and parish ministry.

“Time is a factor,” Deacon Labuzienski said. “There’s only so many hours in the day. It was at times challenging to be going through formation class with all the study at the time I was working, and a parent and a husband,” he recalled.

But, amidst the busyness of balancing these two vocations, the family plays a central role in helping deacons make the most of their time.

“As he entered the diaconate, he gave of his time and talent in an even deeper way,” Williams said of her father, Deacon Burkins. “There is a dedication to his faith that can be seen throughout all aspects of his life now.”

Deacon Burkins said his wife, Kristi, “is a huge help in this area, but we try to let the Holy Spirit guide us when it comes to scheduling and maintaining a balance — but also keeping family first.”

Deacon Nieves also reflected on the role of his family in helping him give all that he can to both his family and his parish community.

“Certainly, at times it is very difficult to manage so many activities, but my wife and I have become a great team, able to split ourselves in two to meet all our family’s needs,” he said.

“When you love what you do, and you do it with love and dedication, God always makes the way easier so that His servants can carry out His work.”

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