Deacon Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of permanent deacons for 2023:

Deacon Daniel T. Avila to diaconal ministry at St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, and St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Columbia City

Deacon Steven C. Burkins to diaconal ministry at St. Dominic Parish, Bremen.

Deacon John D. Burzynski to diaconal ministry at St. Matthew Cathedral Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Joseph D. Cochran to diaconal ministry at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City.

Deacon Roger A. Dinius to diaconal ministry at SS. Peter and Paul and St. Mary Parishes, Huntington.

Deacon Edward G. Fox to diaconal ministry at St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne.

Deacon Philip M. Hayes to diaconal ministry at St. Pius X Parish, Granger and Elkhart General Hospital.

Deacon Raymond J. Krouse to diaconal ministry at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City.

Deacon Thomas A. Labuzienski to diaconal ministry at St. Joseph Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Robert J. Lortie to diaconal ministry at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne.

Deacon Orlando Miranda-Figueroa to diaconal ministry at St. Joseph Parish, Fort Wayne.

Deacon Andrew G. Oross to diaconal ministry at Christ the King Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Maximo J. Ortega to diaconal ministry at St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne and Diocesan Tribunal.

Deacon Michael J. Plenzler to diaconal ministry at St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Stephen K. Reed to diaconal ministry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne.

Deacon Robin M. Slocum to diaconal ministry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne.

Deacon James M. Summers Jr. to diaconal ministry at St. Pius X Parish, Granger.

Deacon Harry W. Verhiley to diaconal ministry at St. Pius X, Granger.

