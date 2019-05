The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of transitional deacons for the summer of 2019:

Deacon Stephen Felicichia to diaconal ministry at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart.

Deacon Daniel Koehl to diaconal ministry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne.

