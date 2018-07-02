Deacon appointments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of permanent deacons, effective July 1, 2018:

Deacon Juan Campos to Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville.

Deacon Marco Castillo to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Warsaw.

Deacon Frederick Everett to St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend.

Deacon Alejandro Garcia to Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Ricardo Garcia to St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier.

Deacon Giovani Muñoz to St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Deacon Christian Nieves to St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen.

Deacon Blas Olayo to St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Deacon José Ruvalcaba to St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend,

and St. Casimir Parish, South Bend.

Deacon Victor Sandoval to St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne.

Deacon Huberto Vasquez to St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne.

* * *