Deacon Announcement

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment of deacons for the summer of 2025:

Deacon Johnathon Hickey to St. Patrick Parish, Ligionier.

Deacon Noah Ish to St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Deacon Samuel Martinez to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne.

Deacon Greenan Sullivan to St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend.

* * *