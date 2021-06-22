David Maugel appointed associate superintendent of Catholic schools Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — Superintendent Dr. Joseph Brettnacher announced June 7 the hiring of David Maugel as a second associate superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Jeffrey Kieffer also serves as associate superintendent.

Maugel will begin his duties July 14.

Maugel served as principal of NorthWood High School in Nappanee from August 2006 until this year. His previous administrative experience also includes teaching math for Central Noble Community Schools, where was additionally head track coach, assistant basketball coach and defensive coordinator for football.

He then served as the assistant principal for Churubusco High School in the Smith-Green Community Schools system, where he was promoted to principal.

He was honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2002 and the Indiana Association of School Professionals District 2 Principal of the Year award in 2010, 2013 and 2016.

Maugel was named the Indiana High School Principal of the Year in 2016. He has served on the Indiana State School Music Association, the Indiana Association of School Principals and as a mentor for the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute.

He has experience with Leadership Development through Action (Inquiry) Research and has provided teacher development through Professional Learning Community Philosophies, Additionally, Maugel is experienced in strategic planning.

This July he will attend a national conference at the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After graduating from Edgerton High School in Ohio, Maugel attended Goshen College and Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. His degrees include a B.A. in math education and a M.S. in education. He also graduated in April 2006 from the Indiana Principal’s Leadership Academy. In 2011 and was selected to serve the National Science Foundation by reviewing candidates for Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching. Maugel was selected as an expert evaluator to serve the United States Department of Education in 2012, reviewing TIF 4 grants.

Maugel’s responsibilities at the diocese will consist of fostering Catholic communion and community; utilizing the National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Elementary and Secondary Schools; assist with and oversee various programs; train administrators; assist with developing goals and implementing plans; develop, plan, implement and oversee the Diocesan Strategic Plan, diocesan curriculum, school strategic planning, school improvement, minor and conduct standardized assessments; assist schools with the development of yearly budgets, state reporting; and more.

He will sit on various committees and special project boards, including the annual All-Schools Mass, Diocesan School Board, Council of Teachers, Principals’ Executive Committee, Indiana Catholic Schools Consortium, Curriculum Committee, Technology Committee, Indiana Non-Public School Association and the Scholarship/Grant Committee.

“We are blessed to have Mr. Maugel as an associate superintendent,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Joseph Brettnacher. “David is a devout Catholic and active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Goshen. His faith and experience in secondary education will serve the diocese well.”

Maugel is married to his wife, Dawn, who is a nurse. The couple have three sons: Devyn, 24, Dylan, 22, and Dawson, 20.

