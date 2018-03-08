CRS collection supports international relief efforts Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON — The annual Catholic Relief Services Collection will be held in many dioceses across the country on Laetare Sunday, March 11.

The Catholic Relief Services Collection supports Catholic organizations that carry out international relief and solidarity efforts. Programs include relief and resettlement for victims of persecution, war and natural disasters; development projects to improve living conditions for the poor; legal and support services for poor immigrants; peace and reconciliation work for people suffering from violence; and advocacy on behalf of the powerless.

“Christ is standing at the door of our hearts, knocking, seeking relief from pain and suffering around the world. He comes to us bearing the disguise of vulnerable immigrants and refugees, the poor and marginalized, the sick and lonely. The Catholic Relief Services Collection is an opportunity to respond and comfort Christ as we see him in our brothers and sisters,” said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile, Alabama, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on National Collections. “This collection represents our community of faith at work in the world, saving souls and improving lives.”

Entities within the USCCB that receive support include the Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church, the Department of Justice Peace and Human Development, and the Department of Migration and Refugee Services. Other Catholic organizations that receive funds are Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., and the Holy Father’s Relief Fund. The USCCB Administrative Committee is responsible for grant-making from this national collection.

More information about The Catholic Relief Services Collection is available at www.usccb.org/catholic-relief.

* * *