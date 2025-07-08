Creator of ‘The Chosen’ Says Goal Is to Point People to Christ Carol Glatz Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Just as “The Chosen” wrapped up the release of Season 5 in the United States, the hit series about Jesus and those who knew Him was set to stream internationally in select countries, including Italy, beginning in July.

Vatican officials hosted a news conference and a premiere of one of the new season’s episodes in its film theater in late June before select cast and crew members hit the red carpet at a Rome theater for a special screening of the episode, “The Last Supper,” with members of the public, including numerous seminarians, priests, and nuns living in the Italian capital.

“The Chosen” debuted at the end of 2017 as an online series, which has since expanded to theatrical releases, grossing nearly $140 million globally at the box office.

With more than 900 million episode views and a global audience exceeding 280 million, the series’ creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, said its “secret sauce” is portraying Jesus and those who knew Him in a way that is less formal or stiff.

When meeting fans, he said at the news conference, they typically say that what they love about the series is that “it just feels so real. It feels so human.”

“Those human moments do not detract from the divinity (of Christ) and do not detract from the spirituality” of the events and teachings they depict, he said. “In many ways, they make them even more beautiful that the God of the universe came to Earth, Emmanuel, God with us, and laughed with His friends at a wedding,” he said. “I think that by focusing on the humanity of these people … that has seemed to be what has connected people of multiple faiths, that we can all appreciate that and identify with it and then be drawn closer to Jesus because of that,” he said.

Dominican Father Patrick Briscoe, a Fort Wayne native and editor of Our Sunday Visitor, who moderated the news conference, told CNS the series is a “great gift” for Catholics because it offers an opportunity for engagement and genuine conversation.

“As a priest in ministry, what’s been so beautiful is that people have come to me with questions, very specific questions about Scripture that maybe they would have never had before because they’ve realized that a decision was made in the way that a scene was portrayed in the show and they wanted clarity about it,” he said.

“It’s actually raised important questions about how to interpret the Scriptures, about the meaning of particular biblical scenes, and those conversations wouldn’t have happened otherwise. So, I found it a great source of engagement and light,” he said.

Jenkins said the “endgame” of the show is not popularity or profit, but “to remind people that these events were real” and that biblical figures are more than literary characters or subjects depicted in art.

“The show is to point you toward the real person of Jesus and to point people toward people like yourself. To get disciples and to worship and to pray,” he said.

