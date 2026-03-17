Conversations Along the Synodal Path Tim Johnson

On Sunday, September 14, the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Bishop Rhoades convoked the first diocesan synod in 100 years during a vespers celebration at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend. Through the work of Synod 2026, with the theme “Spreading the Fire of God’s Love,” Bishop Rhoades said the goal “will be to strengthen the vibrancy of the Church in our diocese and to ensure that our parishes, schools, and other communities of faith are truly mission-oriented communities of faith, hope, and charity. The focus is mission.”

Throughout the fall and winter, Catholics across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend have gathered in parish halls and classrooms to take part in this historic moment for the local Church with the goal of making their parishes mission-oriented communities of faith and service. Through parish consultation sessions held as part of the diocesan synod process, the faithful were invited to share their hopes, concerns, and experiences of the Church in a format designed not for debate but for prayerful listening.

Bishop Rhoades announced the synod as a way to prayerfully discern the needs and opportunities facing the Church in northern Indiana today, seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit as the diocese looks toward the future.

Conversations in the Spirit

Across the diocese, the conversations in the Spirit format encouraged participants to slow down, listen attentively, and reflect prayerfully before responding. The structure, which included moments of silence and shared reflection, helped move the discussions away from debate and toward discernment.

Pastors and parish leaders who spoke to Today’s Catholic said the goal was not to debate ideas but to allow participants to hear experiences and viewpoints they might not normally encounter.

In many parishes, the consultation sessions were preceded by a Holy Hour of Eucharistic adoration to prepare participants spiritually for the conversations that would follow. During these times of prayer, parishioners were invited to reflect on the five focus areas of the synod – evangelization, catechesis, spiritual and liturgical life, outreach, and vocations – and ask for the guidance of the Holy Spirit before gathering for the discussions. Parish leaders said the time of prayer helped create a reflective atmosphere and reminded participants that the synod process is rooted first in listening to God.

In some parishes, organizers even assigned table numbers as participants arrived. The approach helped ensure that spouses or close friends did not automatically sit together and allowed parishioners with different perspectives to share the same table.

In parish after parish, participants expressed gratitude simply for the opportunity to speak openly about their faith and the life of the Church.

Using a method known as “conversations in the Spirit,” participants reflected in silence, spoke one at a time, and listened carefully to one another as they sought to discern how the Holy Spirit is guiding the Church in the diocese today.

The consultation phase represents the first step in a broader synod process called by Bishop Rhoades. Insights gathered from parishioners will help shape discussions that will follow at the diocesan level.

According to Stacey Noem, moderator of the diocesan synod, the effort marks a significant moment in the life of the local Church. The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has not held a synod in a century. The last synod, held under Bishop John F. Noll in 1926, was a canonical synod primarily focused on clergy and Church governance.

“This synod is different,” Noem explained. “It begins by listening to the People of God.”

Rather than focusing first on canonical legislation, the current synod begins with consultation across parish communities, inviting Catholics to reflect prayerfully on the life and mission of the Church.

“The goal is to listen carefully to what the Holy Spirit is saying through the People of God,” Noem said.

While each parish organized its consultation in its own way, many experienced a similar response: parishioners grateful for the opportunity to speak openly about their faith and the future of their Church.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen

At St. John the Evangelist Parish in Goshen, the synod consultation took on a distinct dimension as parish leaders worked to ensure participation from both the English- and Spanish-speaking members of the parish.

Father Brian Florin, pastor of the parish, entrusted much of the practical organization of the consultation to lay leaders. Amanda Woodiel, pastoral associate of mission integration at St. John, coordinated the English-language consultation, while parish volunteer Rosa Alba helped organize the Spanish-speaking participation.

Woodiel said one of the first challenges was helping parishioners understand what the synod process was about.

“People were confused about what a synod even was at first,” Woodiel said. “We were trying to keep it simple so people understood what they were walking into.”

Parish leaders used multiple ways to communicate the invitation, including announcements at Mass, bulletin inserts, social media posts, and conversations with ministry leaders. Woodiel said repetition was important.

“People have to see something three, four, or five times before they even pay attention,” she said.

Because St. John the Evangelist serves a large bilingual community, coordination between language groups was essential. Alba said personal invitations proved especially effective in encouraging participation among Spanish-speaking parishioners.

“Just the personal invitation,” Alba said. “I think that’s what helped the most.”

Alba also shared information through WhatsApp groups commonly used within the Hispanic community.

“We use it mostly for bigger groups,” she said. “It’s something a lot of our Hispanic community uses to communicate.”

The parish held separate consultation sessions for the English- and Spanish-speaking communities to ensure that participants could comfortably share their experiences and reflections. About 40 parishioners attended the English-language session, while roughly 70 participated in the Spanish-language consultation.

To encourage listening and dialogue, participants were assigned table numbers when they arrived rather than choosing where to sit.

“The goal was to make sure people didn’t just sit with the same friends or family members,” Woodiel said. “It helped bring different perspectives together.”

The conversations followed the conversations in the Spirit format, which includes moments of silence, structured sharing, and careful listening. Alba said the format helped ensure that everyone had an opportunity to speak.

“You always have that one person who loves to talk and the one who stays quiet,” she said. “In this case, everyone had a turn.”

As the sessions progressed, participants became more comfortable with the slower pace of reflection and listening.

“You could literally feel the Holy Spirit working,” Alba said. “People were communicating, laughing, and it was just a great feeling.”

Woodiel said many participants left the sessions grateful for the opportunity to share their perspectives.

“Father Brian called it a ‘mini conversion,’” she said.

Several common themes emerged during the conversations. Participants frequently spoke about the importance of unity within the parish and the need for continued evangelization. One concern voiced by many participants, Alba said, involved young people who drift away from parish life after receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation.

“Kids finish confirmation and we don’t see them again,” she said. “People asked how we can help them stay connected to the Church.”

Participants also expressed appreciation for the parish’s strong sacramental life and the availability of bilingual Masses and ministries.

Before the consultation sessions began, the parish held a bilingual Holy Hour that drew about 150 people. During the time of prayer, Father Florin invited parishioners to reflect on the synod themes in both English and Spanish.

Woodiel said the evening helped set a prayerful tone for the conversations that followed.

“It really felt like one parish praying together,” she said.

Listening Across the Diocese

While each parish approached the consultation process in its own way, many experienced similar reactions from participants.

Parish leaders reported that Catholics were initially curious – and sometimes uncertain – about what the synod sessions would involve. Yet once the conversations began, many found the experience both meaningful and hopeful.

Across the diocese, the conversations in the Spirit format encouraged participants to slow down, listen attentively and reflect prayerfully before responding.

Several themes surfaced repeatedly in the consultations, including the desire for greater unity within parish communities, renewed efforts in evangelization, and concern for helping young people remain engaged in the Church after receiving the sacraments.

Parish leaders also noted that the process itself often strengthened relationships among parishioners who might not normally interact.

In many cases, participants left the sessions with a deeper appreciation for the faith experiences of others in their parish and a renewed sense of shared mission.

St. Bernard Parish, Wabash

At St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wabash, Father Jay Horning, pastor of the parish, said the synod consultation brought together a diverse group of parishioners eager to reflect on the life of their parish and the Church.

About 10 percent of the parish participated in the consultation phase, gathering in small groups to share their experiences and listen to one another.

Father Horning said the variety of participants helped enrich the conversations, bringing together parishioners from different ministries and backgrounds. “We had a good mix of people from across the parish,” he said.

Participants were intentionally seated at different tables rather than sitting with friends or family members. The goal, Father Horning explained, was to encourage parishioners to listen to perspectives they might not normally hear.

“That helped people hear different viewpoints and experiences within the parish,” he said.

The consultation session was held at a church across the street from St. Bernard, a practical arrangement that also highlighted one of the parish’s needs. Some parishioners noted during the discussions that the parish would benefit from having a parish hall that could accommodate gatherings of this type.

The setting also reinforced another theme that surfaced during the conversations – the importance of maintaining strong relationships with other Christian communities in the area.

Father Horning said participants spoke about the value of continuing ecumenical outreach and cooperation with neighboring churches.

The structured format of the conversations in the Spirit method helped participants slow down and listen more carefully than in typical parish discussions.

“People were grateful for the opportunity to be heard,” Horning said.

Participants also discussed strengthening faith formation, encouraging greater participation in parish life, and continuing efforts to share the Gospel in the wider community.

Father Horning said many parishioners appreciated the opportunity to reflect together on how the parish can continue to grow in faith.

“It helped people realize that everyone has a voice in the life of the Church,” he said.

St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne

At St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, the synod consultation also drew strong participation from parishioners eager to reflect on the life of the Church.

Monsignor Tom Shoemaker, pastor of the parish, said the consultation day gave parishioners a meaningful opportunity to share their perspectives and listen to others within the parish community.

“It was a positive experience for the parish,” Father Shoemaker said.

Like many other parishes, St. Charles Borromeo used the synod’s structured format to guide conversations and encourage thoughtful reflection. Participants gathered in small groups to share their experiences of parish life, listen to one another, and reflect prayerfully before responding.

Father Shoemaker said the process helped create an atmosphere where parishioners felt comfortable speaking openly about their faith and their hopes for the Church.

“It gave people an opportunity to express what was on their hearts,” he said.

Participants discussed ways to strengthen parish unity, support families, and deepen faith formation within the parish.

For Father Shoemaker, the consultation also offered valuable insight into the experiences and concerns of parishioners.

“It helped us hear directly from people about what they value in their parish and where they see opportunities for growth,” he said.

The conversations, he noted, reinforced the importance of listening as the Church seeks to discern how best to carry out its mission in the years ahead.

St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish, Rome City

At St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church in Rome City, parish leaders placed special emphasis on preparing facilitators who would guide the synod conversations.

Because the parish church is currently undergoing renovations, the consultation session was held at the nearby Our Lady of the Americas Shrine, where parishioners gathered in a conference room for the discussions.

Mary Krouse, who helped coordinate the consultation at the parish, said training the small-group leaders was an important part of the process.

Before the consultation session was held, parish leaders hosted a dinner for the facilitators and note-takers who would guide the discussions. The gathering served both as a time of fellowship and an opportunity to walk through the synod format together.

“We wanted them to understand the structure and feel comfortable guiding the conversation,” Krouse said.

During the training, participants reviewed the conversations in the Spirit format and discussed how to encourage respectful listening and reflection during the consultations. Krouse said the preparation helped facilitators create an atmosphere that was both welcoming and prayerful when the parish gathered for its consultation session.

Participants later met in small groups to reflect on the synod themes and share their experiences of parish life.

Rather than debating ideas, parishioners were encouraged to listen carefully to one another and reflect on how the Holy Spirit might be guiding the Church.

Krouse said the process helped participants recognize the importance of unity within the parish and the shared responsibility of continuing to evangelize and strengthen the life of the Church.

Like other parishes across the diocese, the consultation at St. Gaspar highlighted a desire among parishioners to strengthen connections within the parish community and continue sharing the faith with others.

What Happens Next

While the parish consultation phase has concluded, the synod process continues. According to Stacey Noem, the insights gathered from parishes across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will now be compiled and prayerfully reviewed, including special consultations with groups that fall outside of a parish context, including priests, deacons and their wives, people who are incarcerated, people who are in nursing homes, the unhoused population within the diocese, college students, and Black Catholics.

Each parish and each group included in a special consultation has submitted – or will soon submit – summaries of the conversations that took place during the consultation sessions. Those reports will be studied by the diocesan synod team as they prepare the next phase of the synod process.

To assist with the work, a team of graduate students from the University of Notre Dame has been helping organize and synthesize the parish consultation summaries. Their efforts will help identify common themes emerging from the conversations taking place across the diocese.

Noem said the consultation phase is meant to ensure that the voices of the faithful help inform the discernment that will take place at the diocesan level.

Once delegates from each parish are chosen and trained, they will gather for two synod sessions in the fall – the first on October 31 and November 1 in South Bend and the second in Fort Wayne on November 20-21 – to continue to discuss how the diocese and its institutions can improve upon its mission to spread the fire of God’s love.

For many participants, the consultation sessions were already a meaningful experience. Parishioners who gathered around tables across the diocese discovered that the synod process is not simply about discussion but about listening – to one another and to the Holy Spirit.

As the diocesan synod continues, the reflections shared in parish halls and meeting rooms will help guide the Church in northern Indiana as it seeks to discern the path forward together.

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