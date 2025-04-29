Consolidation of St. Casimir Parish and St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend, Indiana Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

SINGULAR DECREE

According to CJC/83 canon 515 §2 of the Code of Canon Law, “The diocesan bishop alone is competent to erect, suppress, or alter parishes …” The Second Vatican Council, in its Decree on the Pastoral Office of Bishops in the Church, Christus Dominus, number 32, teaches that in creating or in any way changing the status of a parish, the bishop is to be motivated by his concern for the salvation of souls. This teaching was expanded upon by Pope Paul VI in his apostolic letter, Ecclesiae Sanctae I, number 21, “Every possible effort should be made that parishes where, because of too great a population or too large a territory or for any cause whatsoever, apostolic activity can be exercised only with difficulty or less effectively, should be suitably divided or dismembered, as the circumstances require. And like wise parishes which are too small should be united as conditions and circumstances demand.”

The pastor of Saint Casimir and Saint Adalbert parishes, on the advice of the parish and finance councils of both parishes and after consultation of both parish communities, approached me with the recommendation that the parishes should be consolidated. This recommendation is based on the desire to ensure future sustainability of both parishes, to formalize the unity already realized between both parishes, and to make administration of both parishes more manageable.

Thus, on April 3, 2025, in accord with CJC/82 canons 127 and 515 §2, I convened the Presbyteral Council of the diocese for the purpose of consulting them regarding the consolidation of these parishes. After a presentation by the pastor of both parishes, the matter was presented to the council for advice. After a discussion, the advice of the Council, without a dissenting opinion, was to consolidate these two parishes to form one new parish named Saints Casimir and Adalbert Parish. This consolidation would be in accord with CIC/83 canon 121.

Therefore, after careful consideration of the advice of the Presbyteral Council as well as the input of pastor of the parishes, the pastoral and finance councils of the parishes, and various members of the parish communities, I decree:

Saint Casimir Parish, South Bend, Indiana, and Saint Adalbert Parish, South Bend, Indiana are consolidated in accord with CIC/83 canon 121 into a new parish named Saints Casimir and Adalbert Parish.

Its territorial boundaries will be:

North: New York Central Railroad

East: S. Arnold Street

South: Sample St. to Grand Trunk Railroad

West: North to Falcon St. and continuing on Falcon St.

Further, in accord with canon 121, Saints Casimir and Adalbert Parish will assume all assets and liabilities of Saint Casimir Parish and Saint Adalbert Parish. Also, in accord with the norm of law, although the parish itself is named Saints Casimir and Adalbert Parish, the current consecrated church buildings will retain their respective names of Saint Casimir Church and Saint Adalbert Church.

Finally, I decree that all parish records and registers from Saint Casimir Parish and Saint Adalbert Parish will be maintained and preserved in accord with the norm of law.

This decree becomes effective on July 1, 2025.

Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Mr. Joseph Garcia

Chancellor

Given on April 7, 2025,

at the Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

* * *