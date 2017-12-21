Conscientious Christmas Cafe
The Saint Joseph High School Social and Ecological Concerns Organization and Future Business Leaders of America club united in December for a Conscientious Christmas Cafe. Guests were invited to shop for Christmas presents while learning about the benefits of shopping locally. Organizer, junior Emily Smith, above, said the event was a celebration of ethically made products while promoting a fair Christmas for everyone. Photo provided by Lisa Kochanowski
