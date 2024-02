Confirmation Masses Spring 2024

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – March 16 at 10 a.m.



Holy Family Parish, South Bend

St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend

St. Patrick Parish, Walkerton

St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend

St. Augustine Parish, South Bend

Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame

Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka

St. Dominic Church, Bremen – March 17 at 10:30 a.m.

St. Dominic Parish, Bremen

St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola – April 3 at 7 p.m.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Angola

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur – April 5 at 7 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur

St. Joseph Parish, Bluffton

St. Michael Church, Plymouth – April 6 at 10 a.m.

St. Michael Parish, Plymouth

St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven – April 8 at 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven

St. Louis Besancon Parish, New Haven

St. Joseph Church, Garrett – April 12 at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Garrett

Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla

Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne – April 13 at 10 a.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw – April 13 at 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Warsaw

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne – April 14 at 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart – April 18 at 7 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart – April 19 at 7 p.m.; April 20 at 10 a.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart

St. Pius X Church, Granger – April 21 at 2 p.m.

St. Pius X Parish, Granger

SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington – April 25 at 7 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Huntington

St. Mary Parish, Huntington

St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke

St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City

St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester

St. Bernard Parish, Wabash

Culver Academies Memorial Chapel, Culver – April 27 at 9:30 a.m.



St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Culver

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame – April 28 at 12 p.m.

Basilica of the Sacred Heart Parish, University of Notre Dame

St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne – May 3 at 7 p.m.

St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne

St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Henry Church, Fort Wayne – May 4 at 6 p.m.

St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne

Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne – May 10 at 7 p.m.

Most Precious Blood Parish, Fort Wayne

Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne – May 11 at 10 a.m.



Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Mary Mother of God Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne

St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco

St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne – May 12 at 3 p.m.



St. Joseph Parish, Fort Wayne

Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend – May 16 at 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend

St. Adalbert Church, South Bend – May 19 at 5 p.m.

St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend

St. Casimir Parish, South Bend

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend – May 26 at 11 a.m.

Adult Confirmations

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne – June 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Adult Confirmations

St. Joseph Church, LaGrange – June 7 at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, LaGrange

St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne – June 8 at 6 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Patrick Church, Ligonier – June 9 at 3 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier

