Confirmation Masses of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

The following is a schedule of the fall Masses at which Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will confer the sacrament of confirmation.

*Additional parishes included

St. Joseph Church, LaGrange Aug. 21 10 a.m.

St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo Aug. 29 10:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw Sept. 29 7 p.m.

*Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw

*St. Martin de Porres Parish, Syracuse

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend Oct. 10 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church, Fort Wayne Oct. 15 5 p.m.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol Oct. 17 2 p.m.

St. Joseph Church, South Bend Oct. 20 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Church, South Bend Oct. 21 7:30 p.m.

St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend Oct. 24 10:30 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen Oct. 27 7 p.m.

St. Jude Church, South Bend Oct. 28 7 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen Oct. 29 7 p.m.

Holy Cross Church, South Bend Oct. 31 10:30 a.m.

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne Nov. 4 7 p.m.

St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne Nov. 7 3 p.m.

St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church, South Bend Dec. 2 6:30 p.m.

Christ the King Church, South Bend Dec. 3 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka Dec. 4 10 a.m.

*St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka

*St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka

*St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame Dec. 5 12 p.m.

* * *