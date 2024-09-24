Confirmation Masses in Fall of 2024 Todays Catholic

St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol – Sunday, November 17, at 3 p.m.

St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol

St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen (Bilingual) – Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen

Christ the King Church, South Bend – Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m.

Christ the King Parish, South Bend

St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne – Sunday, December 1, at 2 p.m.

St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Joseph Church, South Bend – Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, South Bend

St. Monica Church, Mishawaka – Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka

St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, South Bend – Sunday, December 8, at Noon

Notre Dame Students

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne – Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo Parish

Corpus Christi Church, South Bend – Friday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, South Bend

