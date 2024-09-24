September 24, 2024 // Bishop
Confirmation Masses in Fall of 2024
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol – Sunday, November 17, at 3 p.m.
- St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol
St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen (Bilingual) – Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m.
- St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen
Christ the King Church, South Bend – Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m.
- Christ the King Parish, South Bend
St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne – Sunday, December 1, at 2 p.m.
- St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph Church, South Bend – Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph Parish, South Bend
St. Monica Church, Mishawaka – Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m.
- St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka
- St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka
- St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka
Basilica of the Sacred Heart, South Bend – Sunday, December 8, at Noon
- Notre Dame Students
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne – Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m.
- St. Charles Borromeo Parish
Corpus Christi Church, South Bend – Friday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m.
- Corpus Christi Parish, South Bend
