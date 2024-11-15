Conference Aims to Set Hearts Ablaze with Christ’s Love Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Before adopting the prayer habits of His Global Love Ministries, Jan Torma would have viewed a flat tire like most others: inconvenient and frustrating. But after embracing the apostolate’s call to become a “prayer warrior,” Torma sees her struggles as God-given opportunities to intercede for others.

In her desire to share the lessons she’s learned with others, Torma, an active member of His Global Love Ministries, is helping to organize the upcoming Zeal of the Warrior conference, which will be held Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 8, at Holy Cross College in South Bend. Torma is encouraging Catholics to attend in order to seek how to imitate Christ more fully. His Global Love Ministries, an apostolate of intercessory prayer led by Father Kevin Joyce, a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, aims to help individuals formulate a deeper understanding of Christ’s love and enrich their prayer lives.

Torma, who lives in South Bend, has been personally transformed by Father Joyce’s guidance on spirituality and believes the Catholic community can immensely benefit from instruction on intercessory prayer.

“Father is going to be talking to us about being warriors in prayer, united to Our Lord and His Blessed Mother,” Torma explained.

While Scripture tells us to “pray without ceasing,” learning how to go about that is never easy. Torma told Today’s Catholic that the Zeal of the Warrior conference will help teach ways in which we can put this important part of the faith into practice.

“I’m learning in these years not only to lift my mind to the Lord, but like the Catechism says, lifting my mind and heart,” Torma said.

Father Joyce agrees with Torma and further detailed the mission of His Global Love Ministries, which, he said, is an “apostolate of contemplative, communal intercessory prayer that has both the approval of the archbishop of Omaha, Nebraska, and the approval of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Currently, we have 10 lay communities: one here in Indiana, two in Michigan, two in Nebraska, and five in New York.”

The focus of the upcoming conference is quite simple, Father Joyce said – namely, to help attendees open their hearts to greater love and, thus, more prayer.

“The charism of His Global Love Ministries is, ‘to live Jesus and His cross,’” Father Joyce said. “The heart of this charism is to love with the love of Jesus. One who loves much prays much. Our vision is to form the hearts of God’s people through a deep, personal relationship with God so that they may become, within themselves, a house of prayer for all peoples,” Father Joyce said.

Those who attend the conference will be trained as a warrior for the Lord.

“Authentic prayer warriors are great lovers of both God and humanity,” Father Joyce said. “A prayer warrior commits one’s whole life to union with God. Therefore, the heart of the warrior must be a trained, disciplined heart. The Holy Spirit transforms each of us to be more like Jesus.”

To learn more about the conference, contact Torma at [email protected] or download the conference brochure and registration form at tinyurl.com/HGL-Brochure-2024.

