Complimentary Catholic burial planned for cremated remains

FORT WAYNE — Divine Mercy Funeral Home and Catholic Cemetery announce plans to provide, free of charge, a committal service and a final resting place for cremated remains on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

In accordance with the Rite of Christian Burial, cremated remains are to be buried or placed in a marked mausoleum. Many times, families are unable to afford this cost, and therefore choose to keep the cremated remains of a loved one in their home.

“Anyone who presents us with the cremated remains of their Catholic loved one will be afforded the opportunity to place their cremated remains at rest in Catholic Cemetery,” stated Casey Miller, executive director of Divine Mercy Funeral Home. “It is important to us because the committal service is a vital step in the grieving process and allowing future generations of the family to pay tribute, remember and pray for the deceased relative or acquaintance.”

The committal service will take place at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, at 2 p.m., with Msgr. Robert Schulte presiding. Burial will take place immediately after the committal service.

Families that wish to participate in the committal service and interment of ashes should call the cemetery office at 260-426-2044 no later than Oct. 10 to schedule an appointment with a cemetery representative.

The leadership of Catholic Cemetery and Divine Mercy Funeral Home hope that this outreach will give comfort to those grieving for their loved ones, while also maintaining the dignity of each person. “It is a part of our mission to carry out the works of mercy in burying the dead and comfort, in Catholic tradition, those who have lost someone they love,” stated Bob Jesch, Divine Mercy Funeral Home managing director.

