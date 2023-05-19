May 19, 2023 // Bishop
Commencement Address at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary
Bishop Rhoades gave the Commencement Address at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 14. Following graduation, Bishop Rhoades is seen here posing for a photo with Father Anthony, Brausch, Rector; Archbishop Dennis Schnurr, Archdiocese of Cincinnati; and Deacon Ryan Timossi, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who received his Master of Divinity degree during the graduation. — Provided by Bishop Rhoades
* * *
