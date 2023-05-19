Bishop Rhoades gave the Commencement Address at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 14. Following graduation, Bishop Rhoades is seen here posing for a photo with Father Anthony, Brausch, Rector; Archbishop Dennis Schnurr, Archdiocese of Cincinnati; and Deacon Ryan Timossi, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who received his Master of Divinity degree during the graduation. — Provided by Bishop Rhoades

* * *