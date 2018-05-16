Saint Joseph High School: South Bend

Advanced Placement biology was the favorite class of Saint Joseph High School co-salutatorian Meagan Luck because, she said, “I learned not only how the human circulatory system functions, but also I discovered God’s hand in the beauty and precision of this process.”

Attending Catholic school allowed Meagan to grow in her faith through learning and service. The integration of faith into the classrooms creates “an atmosphere of respect, love and passion that has made my high school experience integral in shaping the person I am today.”

The Saint Joseph High School 4.51 GPA student said that her knowledge of the faith was also greatly broadened through each semester’s theology class.

“These varied classes gave me the opportunity to deepen my understanding of the Church, its beliefs, and Catholic social teaching. Theology at Saint Joe gives you plenty of opportunity to ponder what God has planned for you.”

Service to others was encouraged, and helped her learn the value of living out her faith. She took part in the school’s Thanksgiving food drive, Work for St. Joe event and Together for the Long Run.

“All of these promote communitywide service to others and are really fun to participate in with friends. Saint Joe is a place where faith is put into action, where we are taught to see the needs in our community, and where we are encouraged to answer God’s call to reach out and help others.”

Meagan acted as a Mock Trial lawyer and was a Euro Challenge presenting member, placing at regional and national competitions. One of her favorite memories is from when her Euro Challenge team won regionals in Chicago and advanced to nationals in New York City. “It was an incredible experience to see the city with my teammates and to make a presentation at the New York Federal Reserve Bank,” she said.

She was part of the musical chorus for two years and a member of Helping Other People Endure service club for four. Meagan was a Student Ambassador in 11th and 12th grades, during which time she also served as National Honor Society vice president and was in the Spanish Honors Society.

She helped raise funds and awareness for a local disability center, was a St. Joseph hospital volunteer for two years and a food bank volunteer for four. At church, she served as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion.

Meagan’s hobbies include reading, baking, skiing, dancing, bowling, riding rollercoasters. She plans to attend the University of Notre Dame and is undecided on her major.

* * *