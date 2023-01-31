Close to 100 People Gather in Elkhart to Pray for Pro-Life Efforts Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Michiana residents gathered in Elkhart on Saturday, Jan. 21, to pray for an end to abortion. They came together for a prayer service, Elkhart Prayers for Life, on Bristol Street just outside St. Thomas Catholic Church.

With thousands flocking to Washington D.C. for the March for Life each January on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision that ruled abortion as a constitutional right, Elkhart Prayers for Life also occurs each January. The timing intentionally displays solidarity with the larger March for Life.

“The good people of Elkhart have been gathering for many years to pray and show public support for the sanctity of life around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Antonio Marchi, Executive Director of Right to Life Michiana said. “The past few years, this gathering has taken the shape of a prayer chain along Bristol Street called the Elkhart Prayers for Life.”

This year, nearly 100 attended the service to pray not only for continued progress made in the pro-life movement, but also in gratitude for the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This large group gathered to pray in thanksgiving for the many strides made in the pro-life cause this year and to ask for God’s grace to continue leading us in the long road ahead,” Marchi explained.

Elkhart Prayers for Life is slated to occur once again next January as part of Michiana’s Right-to-Life event lineup.

