Churches and Saints Go Together Jill Boughton Freelance Writer

In the three kindergarten classes at St. Pius X school in Granger, there is a “letter of the week” with a corresponding “saint of the week” whose name starts with that letter. Each week, students get to color a picture of that saint. At the end of the school year, these are compiled into a book they can take home. They learn more about the saints during visits by Aspirant Mason Bailey, Monsignor William Schooler, and Father Augustine Onuoha.

When Rachel Bacewic began teaching kindergarten at St. Pius three years ago, she was happy to find a basket full of peg dolls representing these saints, but she wished her 23 students could do something besides look at the dolls and color the pictures. In the classroom of co-worker Kelly Lohr, who has taught kindergarten since St. Pius X opened its school, there was a church model her husband Brian had built. That enabled her students to “play church” with the saints as parishioners.

Bacewic knew just whom to ask to equip her class with a similar learning tool: her dad. Although Joe Kromkowski currently serves as plant manager for Elkhart’s Hurricane Boats, he had worked in the industrial furniture area for 20 years, so he was happy to take on the project.

Kromkowski worked off and on for two weeks and came up with a detailed church model, complete with a fancy entry door and stained-glass windows. Materials included thin walnut plywood, leather seat cushions, and a brass bell. The finished model includes an altar, kneeler, lectern, and bell tower. Wife Marty was an important cheerleader and consultant, especially with the curtains and upholstery. “A project like this takes time, patience, and imagination,” Kromkowski explains. The church model has a footprint about 12” by 24” and is about 16” tall. It’s painted white and the pews are stained walnut. Children can even turn on lights underneath the model. They have thoroughly enjoyed standing the peg doll saints on the pews. Students were thrilled when Bacewic brought the church model to school the week of All Saints’ Day. “I want one to take home!” one student exclaimed. “The kids love it,” says their teacher. “It’s so much fun! I love watching them play with it at the activity center.” The students have also built “heaven” for the peg doll saints, but out of soft materials so they don’t damage the dolls. Although there are no Kromkowski grandchildren in the kindergarten class that is currently enjoying the church model, they do have four students at St. Pius X who are proud of the church their grandfather built. Joe and Marty Kromkowski have been parishioners of St. Pius X for 30 years.

* * *