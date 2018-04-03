Church celebrates ‘the great blessing of the light of Christ’
Parishes from around the diocese celebrate the Paschal mysteries. The Triduum.
Father Tyrell Alles, OSB, St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne, blesses the new fire at the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday to begin the service of light. Across the Diocese of
Fort Wayne-South Bend 165 catechumens were baptized on Holy Saturday, and 184 candidates were also brought into full communion with the Catholic Church. — Jerry Kessens
Father Lourdino Fernandes, pastor of St. Rose Parish, Monroeville, washes the feet of parishioners during Holy Thursday Mass. — Jerry Kessens
Father Fernando Jimenez washes the foot of Michelle Donaghey while fellow parishioner Jeannie Parker looks on during Holy Thursday Mass at St. Dominic Church, Bremen. — Monica Gettinger
Sally Flask is moved at Holy Thursday Mass March 29, as her feet are washed by Father Eric Burgener, parochial vicar at St. Pius X Parish, Granger. — Derby Photography
During a Good Friday service at St. Pius X Parish, parishioners venerate the cross of Christ. — Derby Photography
Worshippers at the Good Friday service at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, come forward to venerate the parish’s main crucifix, which usually hangs on the back wall of the sanctuary. — Joe Romie
Jesus dies on the cross for the sins of mankind during a Via Crucis at St. Dominic Parish. “Perdona a tu pueblo, Señor, perdona tu pueblo, perdónale, Señor,” (“Forgive your people, Lord”) rose the chorus. — Monica Gettinger
Father Tyrell Alles, pastor of St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne, lights the Paschal candle from the new fire at the Easter Vigil Mass. — Jerry Kessens
With assistance from Luke Scheiber, left, Father Stephen Colchin uses the Paschal candle to bless the baptismal water during the Easter Vigil at St. Mary Church, Huntington, on Saturday, March 31. — Cindy Klepper
