December 31, 2018 // Diocese

Christmas around the diocese 2018

The birth of our Lord and Savior was celebrated throughout the diocese Dec. 25. Above left, Father Thomas Shoemaker of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, places a statue of the infant Jesus in the church’s Nativity scene at a vigil Mass on Christmas Eve. Above right, the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration sing Christmas carols at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center. At left, Father Father Tyrell Alles places the infant Jesus in the manger scene of St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne, Christmas Eve night.

Blessings in the
          New Year from
                   Today’s Catholic.

Jerry Kessens

Joshua Schipper

Joshua Schipper

Nate Proulx

* * *

