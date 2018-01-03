Christmas around the diocese
At right, A cantor chants the Christmas proclamation before the start of Christmas Eve Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend. “The announcement of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord from the Roman martyrology draws upon Sacred Scripture to declare in a formal way the birth of Christ. — Jennifer Miller
The Child Jesus lies in the manger in a créche at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart, before a Christmas morning Mass. — Jodi Marlin
Father Tyrell Alles, OSB, incenses the Nativity at St. Peter Parish in Fort Wayne on Christmas Eve. n— Jerry Kessens
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.