March 26, 2022 // Diocese
Christ the Teacher awardees
High Schools
Bishop Dwenger High School: Elizabeth Walker
Bishop Luers High School: Kristen Billingsley
Marian High School: Lauren Meyers
Saint Joseph High School: Andrea Smolinksi
Grade Schools
Avilla
St. Mary of the Assumption: Claire Smith
Decatur
St. Joseph: Alissa Summers
Elkhart
St. Thomas the Apostle: Emily Oxley
Fort Wayne
Most Precious Blood: Sondra Federspiel
Our Lady of Good Hope: Lisa Craw
Queen of Angels: Michelle Meyer
St. Charles Borromeo: Rebecca Silkworth
St. John the Baptist: Gail Welling
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Samantha Verslype
St. Joseph: Samuel DiFilippo
St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel: Angela Whitman
St. Jude: Julie Goodman and Patricia Bond
St. Therese: Kathryn Ehinger
St. Vincent de Paul: Kristen Bader
Granger
St. Pius X: Katherine Alexander
Goshen
St. John the Evangelist: Ruth Newell
Huntington
Huntington Catholic: Jacqueline Thomas and Julie Ramp
Mishawaka
Mishawaka Catholic: Gina Mynsberge
Queen of Peace: Kimberly Obringer
New Haven
St. John the Baptist: Nicole Patton
St. Louis Besancon: Kathleen Hoffman
Plymouth
St. Michael: Laura Popielski-Ogorek
South Bend
Christ the King: Kelly Ramesh
Corpus Christi: Laura Barnes
Holy Cross: Cara Barnes
Holy Family: Elizabeth Peterson
Our Lady of Hungary: Kari Wuszke
St. Adalbert: Allison Jeter
St. Anthony de Padua: Sarah Leblang
St. John the Baptist: Maureen Alexander
St. Joseph: Nathan Cole (posthumously)
St. Jude: Tamra Wesolowski
St. Matthew Cathedral: Anne Slater
Wabash
St. Bernard: Angela Benner
Warsaw
Sacred Heart: Brenda Kline
Yoder
St. Aloysius: Theresa Kiracofe
Not participating:
St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart
St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville
St. Joseph, Garrett
