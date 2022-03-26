Todays Catholic
March 26, 2022 // Diocese

Christ the Teacher awardees

Todays Catholic

High Schools

Bishop Dwenger High School: Elizabeth Walker

Bishop Luers High School: Kristen Billingsley

Marian High School: Lauren Meyers

Saint Joseph High School: Andrea Smolinksi

Grade Schools
Avilla

St. Mary of the Assumption: Claire Smith

Decatur

St. Joseph: Alissa Summers

Elkhart

St. Thomas the Apostle: Emily Oxley

Fort Wayne

Most Precious Blood: Sondra Federspiel

Our Lady of Good Hope: Lisa Craw

Queen of Angels: Michelle Meyer

St. Charles Borromeo: Rebecca Silkworth

St. John the Baptist: Gail Welling

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Samantha Verslype

St. Joseph: Samuel DiFilippo

St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel: Angela Whitman

St. Jude: Julie Goodman and Patricia Bond

St. Therese: Kathryn Ehinger

St. Vincent de Paul: Kristen Bader

Granger

St. Pius X: Katherine Alexander

Goshen

St. John the Evangelist: Ruth Newell

Huntington

Huntington Catholic: Jacqueline Thomas and Julie Ramp

Mishawaka

Mishawaka Catholic: Gina Mynsberge

Queen of Peace: Kimberly Obringer

New Haven

St. John the Baptist: Nicole Patton

St. Louis Besancon: Kathleen Hoffman

Plymouth

St. Michael: Laura Popielski-Ogorek

South Bend

Christ the King: Kelly Ramesh

Corpus Christi: Laura Barnes

Holy Cross: Cara Barnes

Holy Family: Elizabeth Peterson

Our Lady of Hungary: Kari Wuszke 

St. Adalbert: Allison Jeter

St. Anthony de Padua: Sarah Leblang

St. John the Baptist: Maureen Alexander

St. Joseph: Nathan Cole (posthumously)

St. Jude: Tamra Wesolowski

St. Matthew Cathedral: Anne Slater

Wabash

St. Bernard: Angela Benner

Warsaw

Sacred Heart: Brenda Kline

Yoder

St. Aloysius: Theresa Kiracofe

Not participating:

St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart

St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville

St. Joseph, Garrett

