Christ Is Our King, and He Will Always Be with Us Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Feast of Christ the King

This weekend, in great joy and thanksgiving, the Church closes its year. As it looks back through the days and months of 2024, it gives thanks for salvation achieved in Christ the Lord. He is king, and justice and peace only occur when Jesus truly is acknowledged as Lord.

The Book of Daniel supplies the first reading. This book, as with many others in the Old Testament, was written when God’s people were experiencing many trials. The book includes a certain literary exaggeration among its techniques. It is to impress upon readers the depth of the troubles being faced by God’s people at this time.

This technique also dramatizes God’s redemption and protection. God subdues every evil force. He is almighty.

In this reading, a certain representative of God appears. He is identified by His title, “Son of Man.” The Son of Man receives dominion, glory, and kingship from God. Of course, in the New Testament, Jesus is called the “Son of Man.” The New Testament title referred to the image in Daniel.

For its second reading, this feast’s liturgy looks to the Book of Revelation. Of all the New Testament books, none is as dramatic or even mysterious as Revelation. (Revelation is at times, and more aptly, called the “Apocalypse.” It is of the apocalyptic style in biblical literature. “Revelation” could be applied to any book of Scripture.)

The reading is straightforward and bold. Its message leaves no question. The message simply is that Jesus, the holiest and the perfect, rose from the dead, rules the world, and vivifies all who love God with eternal strength.

St. John’s Gospel furnishes the last reading. It is a bittersweet reading for this great, joyous feast. The scene is the courtroom of Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of the Holy Land, called “Palestina” at the time of Jesus. Pilate goes immediately to the charge against Jesus.

Is Jesus a king? A rival to the mighty emperor of Rome? Jesus replies, but in fact He and Pilate are talking about two distinct realities. Pilate is interested in the political stability of the Roman Empire. Jesus is speaking of a kingdom much more profound – that of human hearts.

Jesus affirms kingship. He is indeed the king, anointed by God to bring all people back to the Father in heaven.

Reflection

Everybody was talking. Americans were entranced in 1939, when Britain’s King George VI, who died in 1952, and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022, grandparents of today’s King Charles III, visited the United States.

They earned fame after the Second World War came upon Great Britain, when they became symbols of courage and patriotism.

For six long years, the British people endured terrible hardships. German bombing reduced to ashes not just factories but the homes of so many. Literally thousands of Britons were dying in combat, or as victims of other horrors.

At the height of the conflict, rumors circulated that the king and his family were about to flee to the security of Canada. As the queen was visiting survivors of a bombing raid someone shouted at her: “Are you fleeing to Canada? Are you sending your daughters to Canada?”

Instantly, she replied: “My daughters will not go without me. I will not go without the king, and the king will never, ever, ever leave you!”

Christ is our king. He died for us. Jesus will never leave us, especially when times are hard.

* * *