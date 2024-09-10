Christ Child Society Members Renew Spirit of Mission Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

When the founder of the Christ Child Society, Mary Virginia Merrick, suffered a debilitating fall that confined her to a wheelchair, she could have indulged in self-pity. Instead, she went out and tended to those in need, particularly young mothers and children.

Nearly 140 years later, the Christ Child Society still seeks to emulate her example in communities spanning the United States. Devoted women gather weekly to donate items to schools and provide for expectant mothers across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

To show appreciation for their efforts, Bishop Rhoades celebrated a Mass at Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 3, for members of the Christ Child Society.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades praised the founder for her heroic imitation of Christ in serving the poor.

“[Merrick] put on the mind of Christ who loved and praised the little ones and said: ‘Let the children come to me.’”

He also highlighted her resolution to treat all children – regardless of gender, race, or socioeconomic background – as the Christ Child.

“She saw every child as the Christ Child and took seriously the words of Jesus: ‘Whatever you do for one of these least brothers and sisters of mine, you do for me,’” Bishop Rhoades said.

To prolong her legacy, members ought to imitate the boldness of Merrick in the face of adversity, Bishop Rhoades added.

“Your mission as members of the Christ Child Society is precisely this: to extend the love of Christ to others, especially to needy children and their parents or guardians,” Bishop Rhoades said.

Debby Williams, a member since 2021, shared her delight when Bishop Rhoades participated in the organization’s annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser. He filled two baby bottles with spare change.

“[Bishop Rhoades] is always the first one to fill his baby bottle,” Williams said. “And when he saw us, he gave us two filled baby bottles, and he said, ‘I need an empty one because I keep it on my dresser and put my change in it all year long.’”

Williams also detailed the projects of the Fort Wayne chapter. Providing for foster care children, Fort Wayne schools, and women’s pregnancy centers are all on the extensive list.

“We usually donate 3,000 coats a year,” she said. “We give out [coats] and work in about 29 schools in Fort Wayne.”

The Christ Child Society also sews for the community. In large groups, they prepare clothes for newborns and young children.

“We have bibs with the Christ Child logo on it, and they’re making some pajama pants right now. We have a variety of different sewing projects.”

Carrie Rice, also a member of the Christ Child Society, told Today’s Catholic, “We even have a sewing group that sews quilts for Catholic Charities.”

Ultimately, her experience in group has enlightened her to sufferings in families.

“My experience with the Christ Child Society has helped me see that there are so many ways I can help new moms and at-risk children in our community. It has opened my eyes to the real life struggles these families have,” Rice said.

Events such as the appreciation Mass and reception encourage members to continue despite witnessing much suffering.

“The annual Bishop’s Mass is truly a blessing to us,” Rice said. “We look forward to it every year. For us to have the full support of the bishop in our cause to care for the children in our community encourages us to continue our work with a Christ-like mind.”

In the end, celebrating Mass as a community rejuvenates members, bringing much joy to their work.

“Each year as [Bishop Rhoades] blesses us,” Rice said, “it feels as if we have just been given a renewed spirit to do more.”

To learn more, visit christchildsocietyfw.org.

