Chrism Masses in the diocese

The oils of Sacred Chrism, catechumens and the sick will be blessed, and clergy of the diocese will renew their priestly promises, at the following public Masses.

Monday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. • St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. • Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

