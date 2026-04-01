At Chrism Mass, Bishop Rhoades Preaches on Priestly Mission, Diocesan Synod

Bishop Rhoades delivered the following homily at the diocese’s two Chrism Masses – at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend on Monday, March 30, and at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, March 31.

In three days, we will begin the sacred Paschal Triduum when Jesus accomplished the work of our redemption through His passion, death, and resurrection. The Triduum will begin on Holy Thursday with the celebration of the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper. At the Last Supper, Jesus instituted the Holy Eucharist and the ministerial priesthood. It was simultaneous since Our Lord instituted the Sacrament of the Eucharist to make His Paschal Mystery present for all ages until the end of time and, therefore, instituted the ordained priesthood so that His priesthood would continue to be exercised by the apostles and their successors whom He empowered to act in His name and in His person as celebrants of the Eucharistic sacrifice. This is the principal mission of ordained priests, called to be faithful ministers of Christ, the eternal High Priest, and also teaching and leading the faithful to Him who is the source of salvation. At the Chrism Mass, it is always a joy to see so many deacons, consecrated religious, and lay faithful who come to pray for us priests as we renew our priestly promises.

St. Augustine famously said to his people: “For you, I am a bishop; with you, I am a Christian.” At my episcopal ordination, I was anointed with the sacred chrism on my head. At our priestly ordinations, my brother priests and I were anointed with the sacred chrism on our hands. All of us, all the Christian faithful, were anointed with sacred chrism at our baptism and confirmation. These three sacraments all imparted a sacred character, marked us with a permanent seal. They are sacraments that cannot be repeated. In baptism, the Holy Spirit marked us with the seal of our belonging to Christ. St. Irenaeus called it “the seal of eternal life.” In confirmation, which completed our baptism, we were sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit who strengthens us to be witnesses of Christ. In holy orders, priests received an indelible spiritual character, a new belonging to Christ that enables us to act as representatives of Christ, the Head and Shepherd of the Church.

Let me repeat the words of St. Augustine: “For you, I am a bishop; with you, I am a Christian.” Then he added, “The former is a duty received, the latter a grace; the former a danger, the latter salvation.” He said these words on the anniversary of his episcopal ordination. They were grounded in the recognition that he was redeemed and saved by the same gracious mercy of God received by all the baptized. Being a Christian gave Augustine comfort and joy. But being a bishop was a heavy burden of responsibility for him.

My brother priests, perhaps like me, you may feel that way sometimes, especially bearing the burdens of leadership and administration. St. Augustine preferred a quiet life of study and more time for prayer and contemplation. As a bishop, he had to deal with the heretical Donatists and Pelagians. He felt deeply responsible for their souls. He called being a bishop a danger, because he was afraid of failing in his duties to God. He was afraid of falling into the sin of pride, a real danger when one is given an office of leadership. We naturally like to be praised, but accolades can fuel vanity. In the priesthood, one can also fall into clericalism, a feeling of superiority in relation to the laity. For example, imposing one’s own tastes and preferences or insisting on one’s own perceived rights as a priest and dismissing the gifts and insights of the laity. St. Augustine knew that his being ordained could be dangerous because of these particular temptations to sin that he had to battle with.

Despite his fears, St. Augustine accepted the call to the episcopacy. He felt compelled to serve the Church, to protect orthodoxy, and to shepherd the faithful. He believed it was God’s will since the people sought him to be their bishop. Though he recognized the danger of being a bishop, he didn’t let it corrupt his soul. He placed love and service above any personal ambition. He embraced the call to the leadership that Jesus taught and exemplified when He said: “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones are tyrants over them. It will not be so among you, but whoever wishes to be great among you must be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you must be your slave; just as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.” Later, at the very supper when Jesus instituted the ordained priesthood, Jesus reiterated this teaching by an action – He washed the disciples’ feet and told them they ought to do the same.

We celebrate this Chrism Mass during this year when we will celebrate our diocesan synod. It’s theme, “Spreading the Fire of God’s Love,” focuses on our common mission as baptized and confirmed Catholics. We are all co-responsible for this mission. The last diocesan synod, as you know, was 100 years ago and included only priests. The Second Vatican Council, recognizing the prophetic and priestly office of all the baptized, called for the laity, those in consecrated life, and deacons, to be not only consulted but also to be delegates at a diocesan synod. A diocesan synod involves the whole diocesan Church, all the faithful anointed by the Holy Spirit, since we all share in the mission of spreading the Gospel. The Church is a communion, the communion of all the faithful, united in a hierarchical communion. This communion does not do away with or diminish the unique authority of the bishops or priests as teachers, priests, and shepherds that comes from the special anointing of the Holy Spirit at ordination. The co-responsibility of the ordained and the laity is a “differentiated co-responsibility,” according to our respective vocations. There are rich and abundant fruits when we listen to one another, support one another, and prayerfully discern together as brothers and sisters in Christ, open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

It is important to note that synodality is not an end in itself; it is ordered to mission. We are prayerfully reflecting together on how the Lord is calling us to spread the fire of God’s love in our diocese, to be a vibrant evangelizing Church in all our parishes and communities, bringing the Gospel to our unchurched neighbors and inviting and encouraging Catholics who have drifted away from the Church to their spiritual home and to an active practice of the faith.

In the synod, we are also focusing on better and stronger catechesis for people of all ages, on promoting the vocations of marriage, priesthood, and consecrated life, and on ensuring that the spiritual and liturgical life of our communities is tended to with great care. And, finally, the synod is an opportunity for us to examine how we are carrying on the mission of Jesus in our outreach to the poor, the suffering, and the vulnerable. Th Gospel of this Chrism Mass reminds us of this mission that was prophesied by Isaiah and fulfilled in Jesus, the Messiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor.” We have been strengthened by the anointing of the Holy Spirit to do the same. To live by the Spirit is to affirm our preferential and evangelical option for the poor. It is to live the parable of the good Samaritan. As Pope Leo XIV wrote in his first apostolic exhortation, Dilexi Te, “Love for the poor – whatever the form their poverty may take – is the evangelical hallmark of a Church faithful to the heart of God” (No. 103).

As we now proceed with this liturgy with our priests renewing their priestly promises, followed by the blessing of the oils and the consecration of the chrism, may we all be mindful of our having been made sharers in Jesus’ consecration and mission. May the Lord bless our diocesan synod and help all of us who have been anointed by the Holy Spirit to spread the fire of His love!