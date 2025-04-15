Child Abuse Prevention Month: Signs and Strategies Jodi Marlin Author

Child abuse remains a significant concern in the United States. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an opportunity for everyone to come together to protect children and ensure every child has a safe and nurturing environment in which to grow and thrive. It is a time to reflect on the importance of safeguarding the future generation and taking proactive steps to prevent abuse and neglect.

Tragically, nearly 1 in 7 children experiences some form of abuse or neglect annually in the United States. In 2022, the most recent year data has been published on the subject, approximately 558,899 children became victims. The most common form of maltreatment is neglect, followed by physical and sexual abuse. An estimated 1,990 children died due to abuse and neglect in 2022.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops are dedicated to raising awareness, providing resources to families, and supporting children. We also honor the countless individuals, organizations, and policymakers who work tirelessly to protect children and support families. Together, we can break the cycle of abuse and create a brighter, safer future.

Rates of abuse are higher among children in families with low socioeconomic status. Abuse can lead to long-term physical, emotional, and psychological challenges, including mental health issues, substance abuse, and chronic illnesses.

Child abuse includes all types of abuse and neglect of a child younger than 18 by a parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role – for example, a religious leader, a coach, or a teacher – that results in harm, the potential for harm, or threat of harm to a child. There are four common types of abuse: physical, sexual, emotional, and neglect.

Physical abuse is the intentional use of physical force that can result in physical injury, and examples include hitting, kicking, shaking, or other shows of force against a child. Sexual abuse refers to any completed or attempted sexual acts or sexual contact with a child by a caregiver, and examples include fondling, penetration, and exposing a child to other sexual activities. Emotional abuse refers to behaviors that harm a child’s self-worth or emotional well-being, and examples include name-calling, shaming, rejecting, and withholding love. Neglect is the failure to meet a child’s basic physical and emotional needs. These needs include housing, food, clothing, education, access to medical care, and having feelings validated and appropriately responded to.

Preventing child abuse requires a comprehensive approach that involves families, communities, and policymakers. Effective strategies include strengthening economic support for families through policies such as child tax credits, subsidized child care, and paid family leave, which can reduce financial stress and improve family stability, and promoting positive parenting. Public education campaigns and parenting programs can teach effective discipline techniques and foster nurturing relationships.

Other strategies include: providing quality early childhood education, because access to high-quality child care and preschool programs can enhance children’s development and reduce parental stress; enhancing parenting skills though programs that teach parents about child development and effective communication, which

strengthen family bonds; building strong community networks; providing resources such as mentoring programs and support groups in order to help families thrive; and addressing social norms. Changing societal attitudes about parenting and discipline through education and advocacy can also create safer environments for children.

The FBI has seen a huge increase in the number of cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online – a crime called sextortion. Sextortion can begin on any site, app, messaging platform, or game where people meet and communicate.

In some cases, the first contact from the criminal will be a threat. The person may claim to already have a revealing picture or video of a child that will be shared if the victim does not send more pictures. More often, however, this crime begins when young people believe they are communicating with someone their own age who is interested in a relationship or with someone who is offering something of value. After the criminals have one or more videos or pictures, they threaten to publish that content, or they threaten violence, to get the victim to produce more images. The shame, fear, and confusion children feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse. Caregivers and young people should understand how the crime occurs and openly discuss online safety.

The FBI has recently seen an increase in financial sextortion cases targeting minor victims in the United States. In these cases, the offender receives sexually explicit material from the child and then threatens to release the compromising material unless the victim sends money and/or gift cards. The amount requested varies, and the offender often releases the victim’s sexually explicit material regardless of whether they receive payment. This increasing threat has resulted in an alarming number of deaths by suicide.

It’s scary when this happens, but it can happen to anyone. Take It Down is a service provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It is for people who have images or videos of themselves nude, partially nude, or in sexually explicit situations taken when they were younger than 18 that they believe have been or will be shared online. Even if you’re unsure whether the image has been shared but want some help to try to remove it from places it may appear online, this service can help. For explicit images from when you were 18 or older, you can get help at stopncii.org.

The numbers are a stark reminder of the critical need for community involvement and support to end this epidemic of child abuse. The U.S. bishops are dedicated to raising awareness, providing resources to families, and supporting children. We encourage you to take part in this important mission.

Let’s remember that prevention is possible when families, communities, and systems come together. Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” As we move forward, let us also honor the countless individuals, organizations, and policymakers who work tirelessly to protect children and support families. Together, we can break the cycle of abuse and create a brighter, safer future.

Jodi Marlin is the victim assistance coordinator for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Information for this article was provided by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the National Children’s Alliance, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

