Chapel blessed and dedicated in Corby Hall

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades blessed and dedicated the new altar of the Holy Spirit Chapel in the rebuilt Corby Hall on July 3. Corby Hall, which sits beside the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, serves as residence for Holy Cross priests and brothers who serve as faculty or staff members of Notre Dame. Corby Hall is named after the third president of Notre Dame, Rev. William Corby, CSC, who was once also a Union Army chaplain to the 88th New York Infantry of the famous Irish Brigade during the Civil War. Father Corby’s statue is the only one erected on the Gettysburg, Pa., battlefield for a man who had no weapon. — Provided by the Congregation of Holy Cross

