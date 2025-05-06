Challenges for a New Pope – and the Qualities He’ll Need Paulina Guzik

ROME (OSV News) – In the days since the death of Pope Francis, leading up to the conclave, which was set to begin on Wednesday, May 7, cardinals have been meeting each morning at the Vatican to make decisions on the governance of the Church (in the absence of a pontiff) and to discuss the challenges facing the Church in the world and what kind of pontiff would be needed to meet them.

While some, like Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, retired archbishop of Vienna, believe that papacy is “too much of a challenge for anyone,” it’s inevitable that one of the men dressed in red will leave the conclave dressed in white.

The challenge of leading a Catholic flock of 1.4 billion, from that moment on, will be on his shoulders. From theologians to Vatican insiders, there’s agreement that the next pontiff must balance deep faith with sharp governance.

Beginning Point: Be a Disciple of Christ

“The first challenge for the next pope, as for any pope, is to be a vital, credible, compelling witness to Jesus Christ in his own person,” George Weigel told OSV News.

The author of “Witness to Hope,” the bestselling biography of Pope St. John Paul II, and distinguished senior fellow at Washington’s Ethics and Public Policy Center, Weigel recalled that John Paul began his inaugural Mass with words, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God,” making a “firm Christological confession of faith.” This attitude, Weigel said, is much needed in the Catholic world today.

In a similar vein, Benedictine Father Donato Ogliari, abbot of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, offered a first of two meditations for cardinals on Tuesday, April 29, beginning precisely with a Christocentric vision of the new pontificate: “At the heart of the wisdom the Church has accumulated over the centuries; at the center of the norms it needs in order to deal compactly with the vicissitudes of history … there is always the person of Jesus, the Son of God made flesh, who died and rose again for our salvation!”

Father Ogliari told the cardinals, “What I am saying will seem obvious to you, and yet I believe that it is not useless to remind ourselves of it, because repositioning ourselves every day on this certainty of our faith preserves us from being engulfed by the suggestions and by the flatteries of the world.”

Inspire a Passion for Mission

Father Ogliari said April 29 that “the Church rooted in Christ is an open, courageous, and prophetic Church that abhors violent words and gestures, which knows how to be a voice for the voiceless and which, if necessary, also knows how to be a voice outside the chorus while pointing stubbornly the paths of justice, fraternity, and peace.”

Echoing those words, the second virtue of the new pope would be, for Weigel, “the capacity to inspire throughout the world Church a passion for mission.”

He said that Pope Francis, in his last Easter Vigil homily, “had a beautiful passage about the resurrection of the Lord who is the source of our fearlessness, and a pope with the capacity to inspire that kind of fearlessness … that Resurrection-based fearlessness – in an increasingly divided and dangerous world – would be helpful.”

For Austen Ivereigh, biographer of Pope Francis and author of “The Great Reformer” and “Wounded Shepherd,” the question of the missionary Church also touches on “what is the Church’s role in an era of me-first nationalism and empires competing to carve up the world? When countries not at the table are on the menu?”

In a written statement sent to OSV News, Ivereigh said that “this might lead the cardinals to consider an experienced diplomat or negotiator. But equally to think about focusing on the Church’s internal life, developing the internal culture which can help rebuild society – in other words, deepening synodality.”

Weigel pointed out, however, that regarding the Church’s diplomatic mission, it “would be helpful if the pope became again a vigorous supporter of religious freedom around the world, particularly in countries where Catholics are persecuted – like Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.”

For his part, Greg Erlandson, a veteran American Catholic

journalist, said that the area of diplomacy is “not an area that people think about: ‘Oh, the Vatican’s going to make the decisive move in that way.’ But it’s one of the only neutral powers that actually has a voice that is listened to, especially in the (Global) South.”

Keep Catholics Together

For Ivereigh, a “big dividing line within the cardinals” is regarding “how the Church evangelizes.”

“On the one hand are those who saw the Francis pontificate as showing how to evangelize the contemporary world – not primarily through handing down doctrines from above, but performing God’s mercy in direct, personal ways,” Ivereigh told OSV News. “On the other are those who want to return to a more reassuring (to them) style of Church: centralized, Western, clerical, and focused on doctrinal clarity. That’s where I see the tension.”

Given these and other challenges, Erlandson, who is the former editor-in-chief for Catholic News Service and former publisher of Our Sunday Visitor, said that “someone’s going to have to find a way” to keep Catholics together.

“Francis threw a lot of balls in the air, but he hasn’t resolved everything,” Erlandson told OSV News. He pointed out that issues such as divorce and remarriage, synodality, or matters concerning LGBTQ Catholics “were in many ways unresolved in some really definitive ecclesial sense.”

Pope Francis “created an opening that ‘the Church is for everyone,’ the door is always open. That’s true. And yet, what does that really mean in terms of the doctrine? … I think that’s going to be critical to resolve, and it’s going to be very dangerous for the Church, because there are many expectations on one hand, and there are certainly legitimate concerns about where we stand in terms of doctrine,” Erlandson said.

For Weigel, “The unity worth pursuing in the Church is unity in truth.” He pointed out that “Germany comes immediately to mind.”

“It’s not a question of schism. It’s a question of apostasy,” Weigel said. “You have to invite these people back into a full acceptance of the creed and the Catechism. That’s the unity that’s worth pursuing.”

Weigel said that “it’s important for the pope to choose the battles he wishes to fight. … Whenever the Church is persecuted, the pope’s voice can provide some measure of protection for persecuted people,” he said.

Reform Governance, Including Finances

Listing the important aptitudes of the next pope, Weigel also underlined the “capacity for governance,” a feature with which the new pope needs to face challenging reforms – including the reform of finance.

At the April 30 general congregation, 181 participants in attendance, including 124 cardinal-electors, listened to a report by Cardinal Reinhard Marx, coordinator of the Council for the Economy. He “presented an up-to-date overview of the existing challenges and critical issues, offering proposals geared toward sustainability and reiterating the importance of the economic structures continuing to provide stable support to the mission of the papacy,” officials from the Holy See said in a statement.

For Ivereigh, “further reform to Vatican governance, especially in finance, and the need for a more normative and less personalistic governance” is a task for the new pope. “Some dicasteries such as communications need particular attention,” he said.

Weigel added, “The reform of the Vatican financially, bureaucratically, and otherwise was not adequately addressed over the past 12 years. People are tired of this. The financial situation is quite dire, and this mismanagement, and in some cases outright corruption, has got to stop.”

Reform on Sexual Abuse

Despite some advancements made by Pope Francis – and amid some setbacks – the Church still needs to have a full reckoning with the clergy sexual abuse crisis globally.

“Investment in procedures for handling abuse claims that establish clear norms and enable greater transparency and accountability, to show that the Church is acting and justice is being done,” is needed under the new pope, Ivereigh said.

Erlandson, author of “Pope Benedict XVI and the Sexual Abuse Crisis,” for his part added that he “applauded Francis for his willingness to admit he was wrong in terms of Chile,” referring to a moment remembered by many victims as the moment of Pope Francis’ conversion after his apostolic trip to Chile in 2018.

“And I also applauded him for bringing together the heads of the bishops’ conferences. I thought that was terrific,” Erlandson said. “But the truth is that he struggled. He was a man of the older generation.”

Erlandson added that “the Vatican is going to have to become more open, or they’re going to continue to lose the confidence of their members. That’s really dangerous.”

Weigel affirmed that for whoever is chosen to be the next pope, he “has to have good judgment in people” as “you can’t do this by yourself.”

“You have to build a team of people who share your vision and who have the competence to execute it,” he added.

