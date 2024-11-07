Cemeteries Host Masses on Solemnity of All Souls’ Day Todays Catholic

As is tradition on the solemnity of All Souls’ Day in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, memorial Masses for the dead were held at the outdoor altars at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne and at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Elkhart on Saturday, November 2. In Fort Wayne, Father Tyrell Alles celebrated the outdoor Mass, which was concelebrated by Father Tom Shoemaker, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, and Father Glenn Kohrman, pastor of St. Therese Parish. – Photos by Scott Warden

At St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Elkhart – the only Catholic cemetery in Elkhart County – the Mass was celebrated by Father Craig Borchard, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, and concelebrated by the parish’s parochial vicars, Father Sam Anderson and Father Eloy Jimenez. The Mass in Elkhart was followed by a solemn procession to honor and bury the remains of children of God near a monument for the unborn at the cemetery. – Photos by Jonathan Acierto

