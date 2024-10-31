Celebrating Vocations within the Diocese Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, during the first full week of November, the Catholic Church in the United States marks an annual weeklong celebration aimed at “promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and consecrated life through prayer and education, and to renew our prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations.”

Across the U.S., from Sunday, November 3, through Saturday, November 9, the Church celebrates National Vocation Awareness Week, which began in 1976 and was moved to the first full week in November in 2014. To mark the occasion, Father Jonathan Norton, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, who was appointed director of seminarians for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in the spring of 2023, shared with Today’s Catholic how the position has been a source of fulfillment for him. He also gave an update on vocations in the diocese and three ways in which the faithful can support vocations in their homes.

Today’s Catholic: It’s been a year and a half since Bishop Rhoades named you director of seminarians for the diocese. What have you found fulfilling in that role?

Father Jonathan Norton: The most fulfilling part of this role is getting to know the men in formation. Each one has a unique story of how they were called to enter seminary, the gifts that God has given them, and their journey to surrender their lives to the Lord. I am humbled to be a part of their journey and for the opportunity to know them on such a deep level. These are hardworking men who are in love with the Lord and making a radical decision that goes against the tide of our culture.

This role has also stirred up memories from my own journey from discerning to enter the seminary, my time in formation, ordination, and the ministry. This has been a source of gratitude in my prayer throughout the past year.

Today’s Catholic: Can you give readers a snapshot of priestly vocations in the diocese today? While there’s always work to be done to promote vocations, it seems like we’re in a healthy place with great men in formation.

Father Norton: I first want to thank the priests of our diocese for helping inspire and encourage young men to discern the priesthood. I also want to thank the families and parishioners in our diocese who also encouraged and prayed for men to discern. This is key to encouraging more vocations: prayer for vocations and encouragement for boys and young men to discern this vocation.

We are looking forward to the priestly ordination of Deacon Andy Barnes and Deacon Nick Monnin in June of 2025. They are smart and very capable men who will be great priests. The class behind them is very big for our diocese, with a total of five men expected to be ordained to the priesthood in 2026: Patrick Ernst, Johnathon Hickey, Noah Isch, Sam Martinez, and Greenan Sullivan. We formally accepted six men into the seminary this year. We also have some very promising candidates in serious discernment and/or requested to begin the application process.

Today’s Catholic: The new seminarian poster that the faithful will see in their churches and schools looks a little different than the previous posters, as it breaks down the stages of formation. Can you explain what these stages are and what the purpose is behind them?

Father Norton: Yes, the intention behind this year’s poster is to give a summary of the new Program for Priestly Formation that was officially instituted last fall. The main point being more intentionally emphasized in this new program is to view formation as the seminarian’s continued path of discipleship. The introduction to the new Program for Priestly Formation says,

“This singular ‘journey of discipleship,’ begun in baptism, ‘comes to be appreciated as the center of one’s life at the beginning of seminary formation, and continues through the whole of life.’”

Each of the four stages of formation have particular benchmarks and focus in order to move the seminarian along the path of discipleship in preparation for living his vocation.

Today’s Catholic: What can the faithful of the diocese do within their homes, their friends, and their family to promote an increase in vocations?

Father Norton: Yes, the faithful of the diocese have a very important role in promoting an increase in vocations. Like every vocation, the path of discipleship begins at baptism and receives its first nourishment in the home, in a family. After I was ordained in 2015, Pope Francis made this point by joking that “priests also have a history, they are not ‘mushrooms’ which sprout up suddenly in the cathedral on the day of their ordination.” Like the parable in Matthew 13, the Lord is calling men. Here are three ways in which the faithful of the diocese can support vocations within their lives:

First, pray for their protection against the particular challenges our culture presents (addressed in the introduction of the new Program for Priestly Formation): deteriorating ethical standards, moral relativism, advances in technology that cause alienation from authority and institution due to constant recourse to social media, and the widespread availability to pornography.

Second, in surveying newly ordained priests, we have found that the No. 1 common denominator among them was serving at the altar. So I would encourage parishes to have opportunities for boys and young men to serve at the altar during Mass (even daily Mass), Eucharistic processions, during Benediction, etc. These create opportunities for the young man to see himself as a potential priest, and it also gives him opportunities to interact with priests.

Third, helping them to pray. Many of the newly ordained will also attribute Eucharistic adoration as an influence on their discernment. We should encourage more opportunities of silence before the Blessed Sacrament where the Lord can speak to their hearts. Whether it’s during Eucharistic adoration or before the tabernacle, the chance for proximity and time with Our Lord is a powerful way to foster vocations.

Scott Warden is editor-in-chief of Today’s Catholic.

Prayer for Vocations

God our Father,

We thank you for calling men and women to serve in your Son’s Kingdom as priests, deacons, and consecrated persons.

Send your Holy Spirit to help others to respond generously and courageously to your call.

May our community of faith support vocations of sacrificial love in our youth and young adults.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

Amen

Source: USCCB

