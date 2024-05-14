Celebrating Top Graduates of Our Diocesan High Schools Todays Catholic

BISHOP LUERS

Liliana Margaret Dippold, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle school attended: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Parents’ names: Mark and Kelly Dippold

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major: Business Analytics

Favorite class in high school (and why): AP Chemistry, because the class consisted of lots of discussion, and I enjoyed the math it contained

How did high school prepare you for life? Sports, clubs, and group projects have taught me how to work with others to achieve a common goal – a skill I plan to use often in the future.

Awards and honors: National Merit Honorable Mention, AP Scholar, Academic All-State Golf, two-time Academic Super Bowl State Champion, Tennis MVP, Second-Team All-SAC Tennis

School activities: FBLA President, NHS Secretary, Key Club Vice President, Student Government Treasurer, Academic Superbowl Captain, Tennis, Golf, Swim, Volleyball, Spell Bowl, Knights for Life

Extracurricular activities: Library volunteer, Germanfest volunteer, Friends of the Poor Walk volunteer, club volleyball player, previous Salsa Grille employee

Thomas McComb, Salutatorian

Parish: St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle school attended: St. Aloysious

Parents’ names: Dave and Jennifer McComb

College: Stanford University

Intended major: Economics and Earth Systems

Favorite class in high school (and why): My economics class was my favorite because the lessons I learned in class had so many practical applications. They were simple concepts, yet they shaped how I thought about everyday events.

How did high school prepare you for life? High school taught me how to persevere in the face of difficulty. If there was a math problem I was struggling with or a chemistry concept I found difficult to understand, I had to find a way to learn and succeed, and this struggle was the most rewarding part of my educational journey. Therefore, high school prepared me to embrace the challenges thrown my way.

Awards and honors: Academic Super Bowl State Champion (Interdisciplinary and English Teams), English Department Award (grades 9-11), All-Conference Swimming (9-12), All-Conference Cross Country (10-12), Academic All-State Cross Country (11-12), Academic All-State Swim (12), AP Scholar with Honor

School activities: I was involved in varsity cross country (semistate qualifier) and swim (state qualifier) all four years, serving as captain of the swim team for the last two. I also did varsity track my freshman and sophomore years. I was also involved in a variety of clubs, including Academic Super Bowl (English and science teams), Spell Bowl, Book Club (Founder), Key Club (President), National Honor Society (Treasurer), Student government (Secretary), Garden club (Founder), and occasionally Ukulele Society

Extracurricular activities: I am a lifeguard at Pocahontas Swim Club during the summer. I also swim for Fort Wayne Swim Team year-round. In addition, I am a part of Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of high-schoolers advocating for environmental solutions in Indiana. I also enjoy hiking, camping, and any outdoor activity.

BISHOP DWENGER

Thomas Joseph Stureman, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle school attended: St. Vincent de Paul

Parents’ names: Tony and Pam Stureman

College: Purdue University

Intended major: Mechanical Engineering

Favorite class in high school (and why): Honors Chemistry, sophomore year – it was a great class with lots of friends, and we made ice cream for a lab. My favorite memory was when my friend put his shoe through the ceiling on accident.

How did high school prepare you for life? High school has taught me how to remain steadfast in my faith through the everyday challenges of life.

Awards and honors: Two-year varsity captain of the soccer team, honorable mention All-SAC freshman year, first-team All-SAC sophomore through senior years, Mother Teresa Service Award, Rising Stars of Indiana, AP Scholar, Chemistry Olympiad, Henry Clay Award, Allen County Non-Public School Association – Distinguished Student Award

School activities: National Honor Society, FBLA, Keys Club, Varsity soccer, lacrosse

Extracurricular activities: I played club soccer for F.C. Pride and run a summer soccer camp for underprivileged city kids who use the Euell Wilson Center. This allowed me to share my passion and inspire future players. I also work as a host at Joanna’s Family Restaurant.

David Joaquin Anderson, Salutatorian

Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle school attended: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Parents’ names: Dave Anderson and Natacha Sanz-Caballero

College: St. John’s University

Intended major: Biology, Pre-Med, also playing on their Division 1 soccer team

Favorite class in high school (and why): AP Biology – it is a small class of only 12 students, but because of the togetherness of the class and Mr. Conroy’s enthusiasm, I was able to learn about the world and environment around me.

How did high school prepare you for life? Time management has been vital to my growth as a son of God, student, and athlete. With the endless list of classes, activities, and sports, trying to make the most of those required me to manage my time well.

Awards and honors: Saint Mother Theresa Award (three years), Academic Scholar (three years), Health Student of the Year, Twain Award in Honors American Literature, BD Ambassador, Rising Stars of Indiana Award by Indiana Association of School Principals, Beyond the Game Leadership Award for Outstanding Athletic Leadership, Aspiring Nobel Laureate Award in Human Anatomy and Physiology, Allen County Non-Public School Association Distinguished Graduate, Sertoma Award

School activities: Varsity Soccer, Medical Club (Founder and President), National Honors Society Board Member, FBLA, Key Club, Spanish Club, Saints Boy school spirit leader

Extracurricular activities: Club soccer, piano and guitar lessons, playing piano at school Masses, lector and Eucharistic minister at school Masses, Euell Wilson soccer camp, SEA Club recycling

MARIAN

Jacob Haley, Valedictorian

Parish: Holy Cross, South Bend

Elementary and middle school attended: Marquette Montessori and Stanley Clark School

Parent’s names: Dr. Kevin and Danielle Haley

College: Yale University

Intended major: Pre-med

Favorite class in high school (and why): Calculus or physics – I had great teachers for both, and I love learning about how the world works.

How did high school prepare you for life? The most impactful way high school prepared me for life was learning how to interact with everyone regardless of any difference in opinion.

Awards and honors: Harper Cancer Research Institute – Research Cancer Cures Corps Scholar, Rising Star and Academic All-Star of Indiana (one of 40 seniors in the state), Medals of Excellence from junior year: AP Cale BC, AP US History, AP Language and Composition, AP Latin IV, Certificate of Achievement: College Credit Biology, Advanced to State Science Fair (first place in microbiology), traveled to national convention in Denver to present research at the American Junior Association of Science

School Activities: Basketball freshman year, Latin club (all four years), quiz bowl (senior year), theater (junior year), student council (freshman and sophomore years), spirit night dance captain (junior and senior year)

Extracurricular activities: Community theater, intramural basketball, an internship with Notre Dame Student Government Department of Community Outreach

Samantha Legge,

Co-Salutatorian

Parish: St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Elementary and middle school attended: St. Matthew Cathedral School

Parents’ names: Karen and Tim Legge

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major/career: Pre-health major/physician’s assistant

Favorite class in high school (and why): Biology, because I love science, and this class allowed me to explore the field of biology. I was also able to study some health/medical aspects of this course, which is another one of my interests of study.

How did high school prepare you for life? High School taught me how to manage my time well, how to socialize and work with others, and it taught me how to be independent.

Awards and honors: Medal of Excellence in Spanish 1, Girls’ Health, Honors Biology 1 (freshman); Certificate of Achievement in Theology, Digital Applications and Responsibilities (freshman); Medal of Excellence in Honors Chemistry, Spanish 2, Honors Geometry (sophomore); Certificate of Achievement in Honors English 10, Honors World History, and Civilization and Christ Mission Continues (sophomore); Rising Star of Indiana (junior), Medal of Excellence in College Credit Biology (junior)

School activities: Cross country, track, Spirit Knight, National Honor Society (President senior year), Student Ambassador Notre Dame Research with Boone Lab, Knights for Life Club, Young Vincentians Club

Extracurricular activities: Volunteering at Memorial Hospital, Girls on the Run high school helper

Hobbies: Running, wakesurfing, baking, reading, and spending time with family and friends

Renee Rosswurm, Co-Salutatorian

Parish: Queen of Peace, South Bend

Elementary and middle school attended: Queen of Peace Catholic School

Parents’ names: Paul and Melissa Rosswurm

College: Purdue University

Intended major/career: Dietetics/clinical dietitian

Favorite class in high school (and why): Research with Mr. A. I took this class with a lot of my friends, and we had a great time hanging out at the end of the day. It was a great opportunity to do Notre Dame Anthropology research and gain experience for research in college. It also allowed me to improve my communication skills, especially with professors. We did a very cool forensics unit, watched an intriguing criminal case series called “Paradise Lost,” read “Next” by Michael Crichton, and discussed ethics in science. It was a unique (and fun) class!

How has high school prepared you for life? High School taught me about hard work, the importance of trying new things, the value in making new friends that are not only fun and supportive but who deepen my faith, and time management.

Awards and Honors: Rising Star of Indiana Class of 2024, University of Notre Dame Dean of Science Award at NIRSEF, second place in Biomedical Sciences for “Bioarchaeological Analysis of Byzantine Monk Patellas using the New Coimbra Method,” HSEF Senior Award, advanced to State Science Fair; Medals of Excellence: Honors Pre-Calculus, Honors Advanced Science Special Topics Research, Life in Jesus Christ, Honors German Ill, Honors Ancient Greek I, Honors Chemistry I, Honors English 10, German II; Certificates of Achievement: Honors AP Junior Composition, Honors Geometry ISSMA Group 1 District Gold and State Gold with Distinction Vocal Quartet; ISSMA Group District Gold and State Gold Vocal Trio, ISSMA Group 2 District Gold Vocal Solo

School activities: Track and field, Campus Ministry Leaders, Knights for Life, Liturgical Choir, National Honor Society Secretary

Extracurricular activities: Tap dancing at Debbie Werbrouck’s School of Dance (15 years!), playing piano, volunteer as a dance demonstrator and teacher’s aid, altar server and cantor at Queen of Peace (plus I work there over the summer), work at the History Museum in South Bend, tour guide for Oliver Mansion

SAINT JOSEPH

Mary (Molly) Elizabeth Bellia, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Pius X, Granger

Elementary and middle school attended: St. Pius X Catholic School

Parents’ names: Anthony and Patricia Bellia

College: U.S. Naval Academy

Intended major/career: Chemistry major/Doctor

Favorite class in high school (and why): My favorite class was AP BC Calculus with Mr. Dillon. Mr. Dillon helped me understand how to think through complex problems, rather than simply memorizing steps for solving them. The material was challenging but rewarding and fun to learn.

How did high school prepare you for life? In all things, SJHS emphasized that community and teamwork are central values in life. In the classroom, sports, service projects, and other activities, my teachers, coaches, and classmates provided excellent examples of how to work together and strive to put the best interests of others first. This lesson will guide me in all things I do in the future.

Awards and honors: Individual Girls Tennis State Champion (2021), Individual Girls Tennis State Runner-Up (2023), Individual Girls Tennis State Quarterfinalist (2022), Indiana Team State Runner-Up (2021), Indiana Team Semifinalist (2022), NIC MVP (2021, 2022, 2023), National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Indiana Academic All-Star

School activities: Varsity tennis, varsity cross country, pianist at all-school Masses, National Honor Society, Student Athlete Advisory Committee Executive, Spanish Honor Society

Extracurricular activities: Cellist at St. Pius X Masses, Brickyard Healthcare (Fountainview Care Center) Volunteer

Hobbies: Cooking, running, playing piano and cello

Gennaro Barca, Salutatorian

Parish: St. Pius X, Granger

Middle school attended: Discovery Middle School

Parents’ names: Beth and Gennaro Barca

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major/career: Neuroscience/Behavioral neuroscience

Favorite class in high school (and why): AP Computer Science A, because it involved the most problem-solving. You get to write code, see it fail, write different code, and then see it fail again. It fails more often than not, so the aha! moment when you figure out what you were doing wrong is extremely rewarding.

How did high school prepare you for life? SJHS has provided countless opportunities academically, athletically, and extracurricularly. You aren’t handed success in any of these categories, but you are given a support system that you can choose to capitalize on. Also, learning how to manage a schedule and interact with so many different people across vastly different activities is how SJHS has prepared me for life after high school.

Awards and honors: Aidan Short Service Award (junior year), Rising Stars of Indiana, SJ High Honors (all quarters), Lilly Endowment Scholarship, St. Joseph County Youth of the Month, Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award for 3A Boys Basketball (senior year)

School activities: Student Council (Student Body President), National Honors Society, Unity Council, boys’ basketball, boys’ track and field, Peer Mentors

Extracurricular activities: Volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club, volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society, commissioned artist

Hobbies: Paint, play basketball, cook, lift

* * *