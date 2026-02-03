Celebrating Catholic Schools Week 2026 Todays Catholic

“Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community” was the theme for this year’s Catholic Schools Week, observed January 25-31. Despite snow and freezing temperatures causing delays and cancelations across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend during the week, Catholic grade schools and high schools marked the week with Masses, faith-based events, assemblies, open houses, and activities that highlighted the unique mission of integrating faith and learning. Enrollment for the 2026-27 school year is open now. Learn more about Catholic education at diocesefwsb.org/schools.

Click here for more photos from Catholic Schools Week.

