Celebrating Catholic Schools Week 2026

“Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community” was the theme for this year’s Catholic Schools Week, observed January 25-31. Despite snow and freezing temperatures causing delays and cancelations across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend during the week, Catholic grade schools and high schools marked the week with Masses, faith-based events, assemblies, open houses, and activities that highlighted the unique mission of integrating faith and learning. Enrollment for the 2026-27 school year is open now. Learn more about Catholic education at diocesefwsb.org/schools.

Our Lady of Hungary Catholic School, South Bend

 

St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School, South Bend

 

Our Lady of Hungary Catholic School, South Bend

 

St. Jude Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Click here for more photos from Catholic Schools Week.

