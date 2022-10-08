Celebrating Catholic Leadership Event Held at the University of Saint Francis Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Dozens of Catholic leaders from around the Fort Wayne-area gathered at the University of Saint Francis on Sept. 28 to connect, be inspired, and learn about an opportunity to support the next generation of faith-filled leaders through the Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership at USF.

The evening began with Mass with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at the St. Francis Chapel. Following Mass, guests walked to the Achatz Hall of Science for fellowship and food.

The culmination of the event was a presentation about the Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership, a four-year formation program open to students of all majors.

Five students are taking part in the pilot program this year, with the official launch set for fall of 2023. The program is designed to help Catholic students who are intentional about their faith to navigate their collegiate experience as an engagement between their vocational training and their relationship with Jesus. It teaches them how that can translate into impactful and meaningful leadership in the workforce.

For a more in-depth story on the Assisi Program, visit todayscatholic.org/university-of-saint-francis-offers-program-focused-on-discipleship/.

For more information about the program and how you can help support it, visit go.sf.edu/assisiprogram.

