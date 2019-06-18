Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
June 18, 2019 // Diocese

Celebrate with joy for the 2019 priest jubilarians!

The impact of authentic joy: Father Camillo Tirabassi celebrates 60 years

Father Lourdino Fernandes is 50-year jubilarian

Father Rybicki celebrates 40-year jubilee

A life filled with divine intervention: Father Sigler celebrates 40 years

Father Gaughan found peace in his calling: 25 years

Channeling God’s grace for 25 years: Father Lobo

Father Zimmer sees God’s grace in Eucharist, confessions: 25 years

* * *

