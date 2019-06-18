June 18, 2019 // Diocese
Celebrate with joy for the 2019 priest jubilarians!
The impact of authentic joy: Father Camillo Tirabassi celebrates 60 years
Father Lourdino Fernandes is 50-year jubilarian
Father Rybicki celebrates 40-year jubilee
A life filled with divine intervention: Father Sigler celebrates 40 years
Father Gaughan found peace in his calling: 25 years
Channeling God’s grace for 25 years: Father Lobo
Father Zimmer sees God’s grace in Eucharist, confessions: 25 years
* * *
