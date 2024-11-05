Catholic Veteran Recalls Service: ‘It Was Faith that Held Us Together’ Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Carl Beckstedt was left speechless during his emotional first visit to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It was a bittersweet moment for the Vietnam Veteran to recognize friends and colleagues who sacrificed their lives in the war and whose names are now eternally engraved on the marble memorial.

On Wednesday, October 16, Beckstedt, a Fort Wayne native and lifelong Catholic, participated in an Honor Flight for his service in Vietnam. A member at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church in Rome City, Beckstedt has rooted himself – in times of war and peace – in his faith in God.

Officials with the Honor Flight organization aim to celebrate America’s veterans by awarding them a trip to the nation’s capital, where they can visit the country’s memorials and interact with other veterans.

Beckstedt’s daughter, Katie Hoekstra, accompanied him on the flight to Washington, D.C., and the two shared with Today’s Catholic some of the memorable moments from the trip. The displays of appreciation began on the flight to Washington, when Beckstedt and the other veterans were given seats in first class, while family members sat in economy.

The trip was Beckstedt’s first flight in many years, which led him to be apprehensive. “It’s been a long time since I’ve flown, so I was a little nervous,” Becksedt said.

Beckstedt said being honored for his service brought back many memories.

When he was just 20 years old, the Fort Wayne native entered the Navy in response to his father’s urgings. As a teenager, Beckstedt said he was finding himself “in trouble” too often, so to straighten out these behavioral issues, his father told him to join the Navy.

“I was raised in the ’50s and ’60s,” Beckstedt said. “You did what your dad told you to do, and there was no arguing with that. And, I had no problem with it.”

To this day, he is grateful for his father’s guidance.

Beckstedt served in the Navy for three years – one in active deployment and the other two in the reserves. When heading out to sea, Beckstedt said, the sailors were not given specifics about their journey, therefore he and most of his shipmates had no idea where they were traveling.

“We thought we were maybe going to Vietnam,” Beckstedt recalled, adding that “when we hit the Philippines, we knew we were going to Vietnam.”

As a young man, he found his service – and the travel that went with it – exhilarating.

“We hooked up with the Seventh Fleet when we were over there, and I was just so excited. I was like, ‘Look at all these ships!’”

Most of that excitement was channeled into tiring work on the ship. Beckstedt told Today’s Catholic that he was almost always on call, taking short breaks to catch up on sleep.

“You worked 24/7,” he said. “Often, you were on for four hours and then slept for four.”

Beckstedt was machine repairman on his ship, the U.S.S William Rush, a naval destroyer built shortly after World War II that carried the men to the South China Sea.

“If it broke, I fixed it,” Beckstedt said. “I worked with steel and loved it. I could repair almost anything,” he added, proudly.

He did so while jets, active in the war, would land and take off on the U.S.S. William Rush. According to Beckstedt, “The jets would take off from their ship as well as transporting military from Vietnam to different places.”

On Sundays, though, the young men had time for leisure. These were joyful days for

Beckstedt, ones in which friendships were made.

“On Sundays, we’d have our service while anchored in the South China Sea and have swim call. We’d go swimming and then have our grills set up on the ship. We’d have lobster and steak.”

Looking back, the Vietnam veteran laughs about some procedures he and his colleagues had to follow on these leisure days, including when they would deter sharks before swimming by throwing grenades into the sea. If anything, he found out years later, the explosives would attract sharks to the ship. Beckstedt chuckled and said, “Oh well. No one was hurt.”

Sometimes, the men would dance on the fantail of the ship while listening to radio stations from back in the United States. Very often, it happened to be Fort Wayne’s most famous radio station that was blaring from the speakers in the South China Sea.

“During that time, the radio man would tune into WOWO radio from Fort Wayne,” Beckstedt said. “It was the most powerful radio station at that time.”

Before their leisure time, the men would attend Sunday service on the ships. Catholic Mass and different Protestant services would alternate.

“There were many different religions on the ship, but we did have church every Sunday. Many religions had services together. It would switch off between a Catholic Mass and Lutheran service every week,” Beckstedt told Today’s Catholic. In the end, “It was faith that held us together,” he shared.

The various types of Church services exposed Beckstedt to new ideas. While he always remained grounded in his Catholic faith, the military had a very spiritually and racially diverse population, something that was not found in small-town Indiana.

“I only knew one part of life,” he said, adding that until he joined the Navy, he’d had no interaction with any other races or cultures. “The first time I ever saw a black minister was in boot camp,” Beckstedt said. “It opened my eyes up to what the world was about.”

After one year at sea, Beckstedt returned home and joined the reserves. During that time, the politics of the war preoccupied the public’s perception, leading to much hostility. The young men did not receive a warm welcome home like those who served in World War II or previous wars. Rather, Beckstedt was heckled on the street.

“In the streets of San Francisco, I was called a baby killer a couple of times,” he said. “It was just a bad experience.”

To get through the difficult time, Beckstedt relied heavily upon his wife, Suzanne, whose generous heart soothed some of the pain following the war.

They met shortly after his service at Greek Dancing class, immediately hitting it off. Though the couple had biological children, Suzanne insisted they become foster parents – eventually bringing 13 foster children into their home.

“That helped me [deal with the bad memories after the war],” Beckstedt said. “She was a nurse and just wanted to help children.”

Years later, with memories that evoke both joy and sorrow, Beckstedt stepped off the Honor Flight into Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Instead of being berated with political slurs, the Vietnam Veteran met a reception he could not have imagined.

“It was night and day,” he said. “I was not expecting anything like that at all. The welcome was unbelievable. The whole length of the airport, young people and old people were all there saying ‘thank you’ to me,” Beckstedt added.

The veterans on the Honor Flight were also met with a water-tank salute, a plethora of patriotic flags, and the applause of his fellow armed service members.

“People from the national guard were clapping, and the fire department had a huge flag hoisted up,” Beckstedt said. “How can I say it? … It was mind-blowing.”

Once in Washington, D.C., the veteran and his daughter visited multiple memorials, including the Korean War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, and the World War II Memorial. One of the most poignant for Beckstedt, of course, was the Vietnam War Memorial.

“I have friends on that wall …” he trailed off and paused. “I don’t know what to say. It’s beyond words.”

He and the other veterans on the Honor Flight were treated with a final “mail call,” as they were given letters from friends, family, and strangers to thank them for their service.

Beckstedt also received letters thanking him for his service from Bishop Rhoades and former President Trump, which led him to tears.

In the end, Beckstedt felt the Honor Flight redeemed his experience after the war. “In many ways,” he said, “it erased the hate that was given to us when we returned.”

A Prayer for Veterans Day

Lord God, Almighty Father,

creator of mankind and author of peace,

as we are ever mindful of the cost paid for the liberty we possess,

we ask you to bless the members of our armed forces.

Give them courage, hope, and strength.

May they ever experience your firm support, gentle love, and compassionate healing.

Be their power and protector, leading them from darkness to light.

To you be all glory, honor, and praise, now and forever. Amen.

Source: USCCB

* * *