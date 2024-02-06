Catholic Schools Week Offers Special Events, Fun
From Sunday, January 28, through Saturday, February 3, students and staff from Catholic schools across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend participated in the annual National Catholic Schools Week, during which each school celebrates their mission through fun, creative activities and events.
To learn more about the schools in the diocese, visit diocesefwsb.org/schools.
Provided by Bishop Dwenger High School via Facebook
Students at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne show off their costumes during “Western Wednesday” on January 31 during Catholic Schools Week.
Provided by St. Louis Academy via Facebook
St. Louis Academy students in New Haven reenact the Scala Santa (“Holy Stairs”) in Rome by praying on their knees while ascending the steps on Monday, January 29, during Catholic Schools Week.
Provided by Saint Joseph High School
At Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, students participated in a Homecoming pep rally and enjoyed cupcakes during Catholic Schools Week.
Provided by St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School
On “Decade Day” for Catholic Schools Week, students and staff at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School dressed up in clothes from their favorite decade.
Provided by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School
Franciscan Brother Gabriel Cortez, known as the “Skateboarding Friar,” races Father Terry Coonan, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fort Wayne, during an event for Catholic Schools Week on Monday, January 29.
Provided by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School
On Thursday of Catholic Schools Week, February 1, students at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School assembled in the gym to pray with Mary Hilger, who shared her chalk drawings with the group.
Provided by St. Pius X Catholic School
Staff members at St. Pius X Catholic School in Granger pose for a photo dressed as superheroes during the school’s Hero and Villain Day, which they celebrated as part of Catholic Schools Week on Wednesday, January 31.
Provided by Bishop Luers High School
On Tuesday, January 30, students at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne participated in a day of service projects in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week. Above, students help to make sack lunches for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. According to officials at the school, students completed around 370 service hours and saved partner organizations $11,700 that they would have needed to pay someone to do the work done by the students.
Provided by Huntington Catholic School via Facebook
Students from Huntington Catholic School participate in a donut eating contest during Catholic Schools Week.
